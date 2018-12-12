LINCOLN -- Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes was not inclined to throw the baby out with the bath water, especially when that baby was his endeared Lady Wolves.

Birkes retired from coaching following the 2013-2014 season, yet Lincoln's girls basketball program was never far from his heart. With a successor in place, the Lady Wolves woefully underachieved losing more than 20 games for two straight seasons.

Condoning a culture where losing becomes acceptable was the farthest thing from his vision for the program.

Opportunity to restructure the program surfaced, but preferring to spend more time with his family, Birkes chose not to return to coaching. Still there was a vacancy to fill.

Lincoln sought a coach, who could accomplish two things: build a competitive program and nurture the hearts of student/athletes who felt victimized by circumstances. Birkes' task was simple -- find and hire a person, who could fit into the community.

One applicant, Emilianne Slammons, played high school basketball at Greenland for legendary coach Alan Barton. Birkes sought out his opinion. Barton was optimistic and the hire was made.

Slammons models much of what she does on the foundational experience of playing for Barton.

"When I was growing up, the conversation I always had with my parents was how important my high school basketball coach was to me," Slammons said. "Whenever I decided to go to college and become a basketball coach, I think that was kind of my mindset was, 'Who am I going to be to the kids that look up to me and see me everyday?'"

Slammons finds herself addressing life scenarios that go beyond basketball. She has become attached to the program.

"I don't want to get emotional, but some of these kids, their parents, their home life is not ideal," Slammons said. "They come to me with all kinds of problems and issues and they look at me to be their backbone and I hope that I am teaching them that you don't have to be a family member or anything like that. Caring about someone is the most important part of being a coach and being a part of other people's lives can be very beneficial."

Slammons said she absolutely loves it, loves coming to work every day even though it's big shoes to fill, a big job. She wouldn't trade it for anything.

Slammons expressed appreciation for community support of the program. She's been engaged with Lincoln's Pee Wee basketball coaches, who have requested she come and talk to the younger Lady Wolves.

"It's been great, it's been nothing but good things from the Lincoln community. They welcomed me with open arms and been very supportive," Slammons said. "They've had my back even if it's a situation with their daughter. They're like, 'we trust you for whatever you think is right for our daughter. We know that you get to see her every day and you're in her life so whatever you think is more beneficial for her we need to get that on a roll.' It's been great. It's been good."

Birkes still checks on the program that was once his baby. Now, he's not having to intervene, just provide support.

Birkes recently inquired how Slammons feels the games are going, but the second-year Lincoln coach flipped the switch telling the former basketball coach she felt good about a 7-3 start

"I feel great about it," Slammons told Birkes, adding, "But I want you to tell me something that you know, that you see, because I love getting advice back from people, learning from other people even if its an ex-coach. I know that they watch the game and I know that they can help me depict something that's going to help us out."

Slammons is doing her homework, preparing for the eventual 3A-1 West Conference showdown with Barton on Jan. 11, 2019, now that Lincoln has returned from the 4A classification.

"He came and played in the Green Forest tournament. We didn't get to play against him, but I've watched film on him already. My kids know that it's a big game for me," Slammons said. "I know that he's an amazing coach and I've learned everything I have from him."

Almost every game night Slammons calls Barton and the two compare notes.

"He has two really, really good players (center Fiona Wilson and point-guard Destiny Jackson)," Slammons said. "We talk about what our team has done good, what's happening now and he talks about how those two kids have really led the other kids on his basketball team to step up and be better basketball players. So he's telling me, 'You better watch out, Emily.' He's telling me that he's doing good things and I know he is. He's a great coach. I'm excited too and ready to play him again. Of course for a conference game it's even more important."

Sports on 12/12/2018