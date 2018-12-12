Sometimes I have a difficult time believing what is happening in our country. I wonder if people think about what they are doing and saying.

For example, I read on the news report this evening:

"Lawyers for Florida Democratic candidates object to noncitizen's vote being denied." Has it ever been legal for a noncitizen to vote in this country? Of course, not.

"With votes still uncounted, California Republican not ready to concede." Is a person supposed to go belly-up if the decision hasn't been made? No.

"Can President Trump work with a Democratic House?" Shouldn't the House try to work with the President? Yes, of course. The effort is supposed to be a two-way street.

Why was a president of the Democratic Party given a pass about his overt immorality, given another pass when he lied about it, and given yet another pass about other unethical exploits all while in office, while a president of the Republican Party is castigated and threatened with impeachment about things he did in his past? That is an obvious display of a double-standard -- which the Democrats say they reject.

Anyone in this country (whether registered as a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or Green Party) should have been taught those four simple rules in high school.

I know many people -- of all four listed persuasions -- who are logical, clear-thinking American citizens, and they understand those news headlines are created to fragment our society.

I do not judge anyone whose political views differ from mine. But I do judge the malicious intent of those who blatantly destroy reputations of members of opposing political parties while whitewashing the immorality and anti-American actions of members of their own parties -- all for personal and political gain. These politicians are generating great turmoil when they have been voted into office to generate stability.

To use President Obama's well-worn phrase, "Let me be clear!"

I stand for truth. Whether it be in politics, social groups, families, or in religious organizations, I stand for truth. Those who deal falsely with others, those who act with malicious intent, those who destroy reputations -- all for personal gain -- are acting against God, Himself.

You don't believe me? Keep reading.

When Jesus was speaking to the people in front of him (the story is in Matthew 25:31-46), He concluded with, "I tell you the truth, when you refused to help the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were refusing to help me."

Jesus then finished with: "And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous will go into eternal life."

The implication for today is the same. Jesus -- Who is God -- would say, "Let Me be clear: if you deal falsely with others, act with malicious intent, and destroy reputations for personal gain, you have done it to Me."

Do you understand what Jesus' final words about this might be? It would probably be: "And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous will go into eternal life."

And let me be clear, again: being a Republican does not make a person "righteous." Living in a manner that honors Jesus Christ is being righteous. So, if you are a politician, be a good one. It doesn't matter what brand of politician you are, be a good one. And what does that mean? How can we be good politicians?

Note: Good and Politician are not necessarily contradictory. Let that one go.

Make and vote into the records laws that support truth. Not something that is true today but might change tomorrow. That is a religion called relativism. That is not truth, but deceit. Be a good politician by standing for truth. Act and vote in such a manner that generates stability.

Don't let peer pressure sway you or contaminate you with immorality, deceit, falsehood, relativism, or anything else that would perpetuate turmoil. Be a good politician -- be a good American.

And let me be clear one more time. The only way to be good at this governmental process is to have a good understanding of truth -- absolute truth. Here are several examples:

It's wrong to murder, wrong to commit perjury, wrong to commit adultery, wrong to slander, wrong to steal. Hey -- it's that simple! Don't you do it, and don't favor anyone else who does. Live, act, vote honestly.

What is the answer to our political turmoil? We need stability and that comes only through high personal integrity which is generated through honoring Jesus Christ.

