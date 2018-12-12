MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER A referee stops action spotting a foul while Prairie Grove sophomore Jasmine Wynos battles a trio of Lincoln players for control of the basketball. The Lady Tigers defeated their rival, 40-33, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Subtle changes in Prairie Grove's offensive set proved decisive as the Lady Tigers outscored Lincoln 20-14 in the second half to claim a 40-33 win Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Prairie Grove got the ball to Lexie Madewell sliding up and down the box and the senior made 4-of-6 shots including a 3-pointer to score 9 points.

"We hit some big shots there and that was a big second half. We had to find somebody. I saw that the baseline, they were sticking back so the high post was going to be open so I kind of switched her (Madewell) and Jasmine (Wynos) there giving Jasmine more of a threat along the baseline and Lexie more of a scoring threat there at the high post," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "She did, she had four points in a row when we got us a little bit of a lead and then Emily Grant hit a big 3-pointer."

The lead see-sawed back and forth in the second quarter. Lincoln led 12-10 when Emily Grant's old-fashioned 3-point play pushed Prairie Grove ahead, 13-12. Kyli Jenkins answered with a 3-pointer for Lincoln, but Grant tied the game at 15-all hitting a baseline jumper. The teams traded buckets. Jessica Goldman scored for the Lady Wolves and Jasmine Wynos hit a jumper for Prairie Grove knotting the score again, at 17-17.

Jenkins drove around a defender for a layup, but Prairie Grove regained the lead, 20-19, on Grant's trifecta from the right corner on a kick-out from Wynos in the post. The Lady Tigers maintained that lead at halftime.

Goldman scored on a drive off an in-bounds play and hit a 3-pointer which tied the score again, at 24-24, with 4:15 left in the third. Lexie Madewell put Prairie Grove back in front with a jumper in the key. Goldman then stroked another trey giving Lincoln its last lead of 27-26 at the 3:05 mark of the third quarter. Kaylee Elder made a pair of free throws giving Prairie Grove a 28-27 edge.

The Lady Tigers went into a full-court press and held Lincoln without a point for the rest of the quarter. Larisha Crawford connected on a 3-pointer to stretch Prairie Grove's lead to four, at 31-27, at the end of the third.

Averi Massey ended a 3:52 Lincoln scoring drought with a 3-pointer drawing the Lady Wolves within 31-30 with nearly a minute elapsed in the fourth. Wynos got an offensive rebound drawing a foul and making both charity shots, but on the ensuing possession Lincoln beat the press with Jenkins scoring to pull the Lady Wolves with 33-32 with 5:31 remaining in the game.

Nearly two minutes later Massey fouled out and Lincoln missed her quickness. Elder came around the shoulder of a Lady Wolf setting up in the post deflecting and stealing the ball.

"It was a three-point game at that time and she did perfect defense, knocked it away," Froud said. "As far as a game to watch it was pretty good. The officiating was pretty good. It just kind of flowed real well."

Prairie Grove scored 7 of the final 8 points of the game to take a 40-33 nonconference victory.

Grant scored 19 points to lead Prairie Grove.

"She was a little bit more aggressive tonight, what I've been asking her to do," Froud said. "That was a good win. Lincoln was 7-2 coming into this game and we're 3-2. It was a good win for us, a rivalry game, kids knowing each other; and it was just a good basketball game."

Massey scored 10 points to lead the Lady Wolves. Prairie Grove's full-court press affected Lincoln's 3-point shooting. The Lady Wolves made only one 3-pointer in the fourth.

"They (Lincoln) did a good job of getting some quick outlet passes," Froud said. "We never really jumped it a whole lot. We just did more to make them use their legs and maybe they would get a little tired and not hit as many 3-pointers in the second half."

PRAIRIE GROVE 40, LINCOLN 33

Lincoln^12^7^8^6 -- ^33

Prairie Grove^8^12^11^9 -- ^40

Lincoln (7-3): Averi Massey 10, Jessica Goldman 9, Kyli Jenkins 9, Robin Kirk 5.

Prairie Grove (3-2): Emily Grant 7-15 3-4 19, Lexie Madewell 4-6 0-0 9, Jasmine Wynos 1-5 3-4 7, Kaylee Elder 1-4 2-2 4, Larisha Crawford 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan Sugg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 8-10 40.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4-10 (Grant 2-3, Madewell 1-1, Crawford 1-4, Sugg 0-1, Elder 0-1).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 27 (Wynos 13). Assists -- Prairie Grove 7 (Grant 3, Madewell 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Elder 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 13. Prairie Grove 15. Fouls -- Lincoln 13. Prairie Grove 11. Fouled out -- Massey.

PRAIRIE GROVE 45, WEST FORK 28

West Fork^11^6^6^5 -- ^28

Prairie Grove^14^12^10^9 -- ^45

Prairie Grove (3-2): Emily Grant 7-14 5-6 21, Larisha Crawford 3-7 3-5 10, Jasmine Wynos 2-2 2-4 6, Lexie Madewell 1-6 0-2 3, Jordan Sugg 1-1 1-2 3, Kaylee Elder 1-3 0-2 2, Mariah Halbert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-34 11-21 40.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4-11 (Grant 2-6, Madewell 1-2, Crawford 1-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 25 (Elder 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 9 (Sugg 3, Madewell 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Crawford, Elder, Grant, Madewell). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 10.

ELKINS 33, PRAIRIE GROVE 30

Prairie Grove^4^3^9^14 -- ^30

Ekins^1^5^16^11 -- ^33

Prairie Grove (3-2): Emily Grant 4-11 3-4 13, Jasmine Wynos 3-4 1-2 7, Larisha Crawford 1-8 2-2 5, Lexie Madewell 0-10 3-4 3, Jordan Sugg 1-7 0-0 2, Kaylee Elder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-40 9-12 30.

Elkins (5-2): Individual scoring totals not available.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3-25 (Grant 2-6, Crawford 1-8, Elder 0-1, Madewell 0-5, Sugg 0-5).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 10 (Sugg 4). Assists -- Prairie Grove 3 (Madewell 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 9 (Crawford 3, Madewell 3). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 6.

