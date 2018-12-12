LINCOLN

Food Drive

Washington County Teen Leadership in Lincoln is sponsoring a food drive for the Little Food Pantry, which is located in a small maroon box on the sidewalk in front of Lincoln Public Library. The community is asked to help by dropping off non-perishable food items at the high school. The drive continues through Friday, Dec. 14. Items needed include cheese or peanut butter crackers, beef jerky, applesauce, pudding, fruit cups, packaged nuts, cereal bars, jelly, peanut butter, bottled water and other non-perishable food items.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Storytime Party

Prairie Grove Public Library, 305 E. Buchanan, will have its Storytime Christmas Party, 10-10:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13.

Donuts With Santa

Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, 1401 E. Parks St., will have Donuts with Santa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the church. The event will include donuts, Santa photos and crafts. Please bring a canned good to help with the local food pantry.

Christmas @ The Mill

First Baptist Church Prairie Grove will sponsor Christmas @ the Mill, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 22 at Washington County Milling Company Event Center, 501 W. Mock St., in Prairie Grove. The event includes a live nativity and The Story of the Manger" drama, free camel rides for children, live music, crafts, family photo booth, prize drawings and refreshments. The public is invited.

