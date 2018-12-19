Amid the hustle and bustle of the reorganization of the Arkansas State Senate and Arkansas House of Representatives this past week, I called upon the members of the Northwest Arkansas delegation for a quick written assignment.

"Give me a few Christmas words for the folks back home," I wrote to each member in a quick email.

Their words, will not disappoint, but really charm you.

If you do not see your state Representative or state Senator listed, well they did not reply back. I would like to place a lump of coal in their holiday stocking for them not replying back to you -- the voters.

So here are some 2018 Christmas words from your local elected officials who answered the call for Christmas Greetings.

--

State Senator Uvalde Lindsey, D-Fayetteville, from Senate District 4, was quick, as always to reply. He is retiring at the end of 2018 and will no longer serve in the state Legislature.

"As your retiring State Senator, I want to thank you for your kindness and gracious support over the years. As I leave this chapter of my life of public service, I send to you my best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"

--

These words come from state Representative Charlene Fite of state House District 80, which includes the western side of Crawford County and the Western half of Washington County, including Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Summers and Cincinnati and a portion of Farmington and Fayetteville.

"Christmas is a wonderful time for children, but we know many area children will not have a happy Christmas without our help. I encourage everyone to join with local churches or with an angel tree and do our part to help bring joy to a child during this glorious season," Fite writes.

"On a personal level, the best Christmas gift for me was from you, the people of District 80. Thank you for re-electing me to represent you. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

--

State Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, who will move to the Arkansas State Senate as the District 4 State Senator replacing retiring Senator Uvalde Lindsey in January.

"My wife, Emily, our precious daughter, Ava, and I wish everyone peace, plenty, and the treasured gift of time with loved ones this Christmas. May these last weeks of the year be a time of reflection and renewal."

--

Newly elected state Representative Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, who will take the oath in January for House District 89, which is in Springdale writes:

"During a time that can feel hectic, stressful, or even lonely, I pray that each of you would feel comforted by many moments of peace and joy this holiday season. We are reminded by story of the birth of Christ that hope is often found in unexpected places. May you seek and find hope and share it with those around you. Merry Christmas!"

-

State Senator Lance Eads, R-Springdale who represents state Senate District 7, which is in Springdale and Western Washington County.

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of NWA and the State of Arkansas this year. We have so much to be thankful for."

"On behalf of my family I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as we look forward to an even better 2019!"

--

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale, of House District 87, includes portions of western Springdale, rural Washington and Benton County and the City of Siloam Springs.

"May each of us slow-down during this hectic time and learn to savor this unique time and season. God's greatest gift of his Son, was sent to us on this earth. Amid the solemnness of this season comes the annual reuniting of friends and family, this is an indeed precious bonus each year. I want to thank the people of House District 87 for their support of me and a program of good government for all the citizens of Arkansas."

"From the Lundstrum household, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year."

-

And there you have "2018 Christmas words," from your legislators.

MAYLON RICE IS A FORMER JOURNALIST WHO WORKED FOR SEVERAL NORTHWEST ARKANSAS PUBLICATIONS. HE CAN BE REACHED VIA EMAIL AT MAYLONTRICE@YAHOO.COM. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Editorial on 12/19/2018