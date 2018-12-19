FARMINGTON -- Cardinal head boys basketball coach Beau Thompson doesn't mind playing an NBA-like schedule early in the season.

Thompson had just the cure for a disappointing 48-33 loss on the road at Huntsville in the second game of the season.

His solution -- play seven more games in the next nine days including four-in-a-row during the Tony Chachere's Classic tournament.

A weather threat, which never materialized, shifted the tournament schedule with Farmington playing a game each night from Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 7.

"If you're going to win a Regional tournament, you got to win three straight games," Thompson said. "You going to have to win Thursday, Friday, Saturday, typically in a Regional tournament. Especially early in the season I don't mind to play back-to-back-to-back. It gets you in shape. We're just now getting our game legs underneath us. Four games in four days may be a little excessive, but, hey, we're learning a little bit every night. I think we got better."

Nonconference Opponents

Prior to going undefeated (3-0) to win the Tony Chachere's Classic, Farmington played three straight nights in another tourney at Pottsville losing to the Apaches, 62-46 on Nov. 29; and Greene County Tech, 41-38, on Nov. 30; before knocking off Siloam Springs, 58-52, on Dec. 1.

"We played three straight last week, we lost two-out-of-three on that stretch. We've won our last four from there. We play again tomorrow. We play four games in four days," Thompson said following a Dec. 6 Tony Chachere's Classic 53-31 victory over Huntsville.

That NBA-like schedule conditioned the Cardinals both physically and mentally as the boys grew accustomed to taking the court. Farmington beat Cedarville, 62-33, on Dec. 5.

"We're in pretty good shape. That's what we're playing for," Thompson said. "We're just now getting in game shape."

FARMINGTON 62, CEDARVILLE 33

Cedarville^9^6^6^14 -- 35

Farmington^17^14^17^14 -- 62

Cedarville (1-4): Easton Mongold 4 1-3 9, Kolbye Beals 4 0-1 8, Dylan Murray 2 1-3 5, Casey Knight 1 2-2 4, Tommy Metcalf 1 1-2 3, Austin Swaim 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-11 35.

Farmington (3-2): Will Pridmore 6 2-3 14, Jaylen Montez 3 3-4 9, Marquaveon Watson 1 5-7 7, Decory Thomas 3 0-0 7, Logan Landwahr 3 0-2 6, Jayden Whitmore 1 3-4 5, Austin Shelley 1 2-4 5, Danny Valenzuela 2 0-0 4, Tony Mayo 1 0-0 2, Tyler Vollmer 1 0-0 2, Jackson Mckinley 1 0-0 2. Totals 23-40 15-24 62.

3-point Goals -- Cedarville 1 (Swaim).

Farmington -- 1 (Thomas).

Farmington 52, Hot Springs Lakeside 41

Farmington's final opponent, Hot Springs Lakeside, during the Tony Chachere's Classic tournament maximized their visit to northwest Arkansas. The Rams celebrated as Lakeside senior Sawyer Lamb hit a game-winning 3-pointer on Wednesday, Dec. 5, to give the Rams a 51-50 victory over Huntsville, that numbered as his father's 500th career win at the senior high level.

Eddie Lamb has won 957 games total including junior high contests as of Dec. 6. He is beginning his second year as Lakeside head boys' basketball coach, having previously coached at Jessieville and accumulated 26 years of coaching experience in Garland County.

Eddie Lamb told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record the moment was special because his son hit the game-winning shot for the Rams, saying when he coaches Sawyer, he doesn't even think of him as his son, but once the game was all over, he thought, 'That is pretty cool."

Sawyer hit another crucial 3-pointer on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the end of regulation to send a contest against Cedarville into overtime with the score tied 53-53. The contest went into double overtime tied at 59-aa before Cedarville scored the final six points to claim a 65-63 victory.

Eddie Lamb thought his squad played pretty well against Farmington. Six different Rams scored in the first half with the game tied, 21-21, at intermission. The Cardinals converted at the free throw line to pull away from a two-point lead in the fourth quarter and went on to win, 52-41. Pridmore led the Cardinals with 19 points.

"As long as we keep getting better every game I think we'll be close, be in it at the end when it comes district tournament time," Thompson said.

FARMINGTON 52, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 41

Hot Springs Lakeside^14^7^10^10^--^41

Farmington^14^7^10^21^--^52

GREENE COUNTY TECH 41, FARMINGTON 38

Greene County Tech^5^14^11^11 -- 41

Farmington^8^8^10^12 -- 38

Greene County Tech (5-0): Mason Forbis 5 0-0 11, Payton Laubach 4 0-0 10, Dawson Greer 3 0-0 9, Jayke Bolen 1 2-4 5, Zane Butler 1 2-2 4, Cade Cancilla 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-6 41.

Farmington (1-3): Will Pridmore 9 2-6 22, Jaylen Montez 3 0-0 7, Jayden Whitmore 3 0-0 7, Austin Shelley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-6 38.

3-point Goals -- Greene County Tech 7 (Greer 3, Laubach 2, Bolen, Forbis). Farmington -- 4 (Pridmore 2, Montez, Whitmore).

POTTSVILLE 62, FARMINGTON 46

Farmington^14^14^10^8 -- 46

Pottsville^18^15^15^14 -- 62

Farmington (1-2): Will Pridmore 8 0-0 20, Danny Valenzuela 4 1-1 11, Jaylen Montez 3 0-2 8, Austin Shelley 2 0-2 4, Tony Mayo 1 0-0 2, Jayden Whitmore 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 2-9 46.

Pottsville (4-1): Wesley Heikes 9 1-1 22, Carter Horton 5 1-2 12, Logan Porter 5 0-1 11, Kade Mainhart 3 1-2 10, Trey Thurman 2 0-0 4, Blake Andrews 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 3-6 62.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 8 (Pridmore 4, Montez 2, Valenzuela 2). Pottsville -- 9 (Heikes 3, Mainhart 3, Andrews, Horton, Porter).

