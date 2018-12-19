FARMINGTON -- The City Council unanimously placed an ordinance on first reading last week to rezone five acres on Double Springs Road to a higher density for single-family residences.

The vote means the Council will consider the ordinance again at its Jan. 14 meeting.

In other action, City Council: • Approved a request to purchase 14 new point-of-view cameras for the police department for $62,185.52. The new cameras will replace ones that are six years old. The program is a five-year plan, which means the department will trade in the old cameras for new ones in 2 1/2 years and then get another set of new cameras in five years. • Set a public hearing on Jan. 15 to discuss vacating an unused water line easement running from the north end of Bonnie Lane to Highway 62.

Residents living in the neighborhood next door addressed City Council members opposing the rezoning request, saying approval of the ordinance would set a precedent for similar requests in the future and that a higher density subdivision would change the character of their neighborhood, along with their quality of life.

Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-3 on Nov. 26 to recommend that the City Council approve a request from D&B of Northwest Arkansas to rezone 5.65 acres on Double Springs Road from R-1, single-family residential to R-3, which allows zero lot lines for a single-family development.

For R-1 zones, the minimum lot size is 10,000 square feet. The minimum lot size for R-3 zones is 5,400 square feet.

Engles Park Subdivision

Bleaux Barnes with D&B of Northwest Arkansas spoke first at the Dec. 10 Council meeting describing the company's plans for its Engles Park residential development. The other owner/member of D&B is Doug Williams. RLD Management LLC is also an owner of the property.

Barnes said their overall intent is to develop a subdivision of single family homes. He provided copies of what he called a "Bill of Assurance" that would be attached to the development as a promise to meet certain standards. These include houses with a minimum 1,700 square feet, 75 percent of the exterior would be masonry, a roof with architectural shingles and two-car attached garages for all houses.

"Our intent is not to build row houses or zero-lot-line houses," Barnes said.

He said D&B is asking for the land to be rezoned to R-3 because of the depth of the property.

"It doesn't fit in an R-1 or R-2," Barnes said, adding, "We're not using an R-3 zone for higher density."

The Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision in November, contingent on the rezoning and other conditions.

This plat calls for 24 houses with one lot dedicated for a detention pond. Most of the lots are 0.12 acre or 0.13 acre with nine larger lots.

The ordinance establishing an R-3 zone in Farmington allows a zero to 10 foot setback on one side and the opposite side setback must be a minimum of 10 feet. The minimum for front and rear setbacks is 20 feet and the lot must have at least 35 feet frontage.

Barnes told City Council members the smaller lots in the proposed subdivision would have 8-foot setbacks on both sides and 20-foot front and rear setbacks.

Barnes said he realized some of the concerns from residents were "fear of the unknown." He said the subdivision would have restrictive covenants to "eliminate some of the fear of the unknown."

Barnes also said that as a Farmington resident, he felt comfortable with the improvements he was recommending and said the subdivision would "almost mirror" Northridge Subdivision located next door.

Addressing Council Questions

City Council members had questions for Barnes and these included the possibility of keeping the land R-1 but allowing variances for the development, and if the land is zoned R-3, and D&B does not follow through and build the subdivision, what happens to the property.

City Attorney Steve Tennant said too many variances would be required to meet the design plans for the development to keep it as an R-1 zone.

"This (plan) fits the zoning," Tennant said, noting that going from a 10,000-square-foot lot in an R-1 zone to 5,400 square feet in an R-3 zone is a change, not a variance. It also was pointed out that once the land is rezoned to R-3, it will remain R-3, whether or not D&B builds the subdivision.

D&B's attorney, Wade Williams, noted the Council created the R-3 subdivision as a transition zone. Williams said property zoned C-1 is located north of the land, an R-2 zone is diagonally across the street and an R-1 zone to the south.

"In my opinion, this is exactly what this R-3 was passed for," Wade Williams said.

He also said he understood the fear of the unknown, but in this case, Williams said, neighbors know what the firm is proposing.

Residents' Concerns

Residents who spoke against the rezoning request included Gordon Page, who said the fear of the unknown can be founded and can be unfounded.

In this case, Page said, "The fear is real."

He said his fears of a higher density subdivision are that it would bring more traffic on Double Springs Road and through his neighborhood, affect quality of life and affect the value of the homes in Northridge Subdivision.

"It's a matter of the level of density," Page said. "We don't want to be developed in a way that is like a city. This is a town. It's a beautiful town. We don't like the idea of Farmington being a higher density area."

Paige said the only reason to zone it to R-3 is to meet the plans of the developer so he can use the property and make money.

"The only advantage is that it will benefit one entity, D&B," Page said.

Another resident Jessica Collins wondered if the Council rezoned the land R-3, would that set a precedent for other undeveloped land nearby.

"Where's the stopping point? Where do you draw the line of what this community wants," Collins said.

Dennis Patrick, a Farmington resident who lives elsewhere in the city, also encouraged the Council to consider the precedent of approving the rezoning request to R-3.

An R-1 is four houses to an acre and an R-3 zone is eight houses to an acre, Patrick said.

"The only question to the Council is what's best for the city," he said.

Council Discussion

After giving everyone a chance to address the Council, Mayor Ernie Penn closed the floor to public comments.

Penn noted that any other requests to rezone land to R-3 would have to stand on their own merits. He also said there are ways the city can improve Double Springs Road that would help additional traffic from a new subdivision.

Council member Diane Bryant said she did not think the Council should rush making a decision.

Another Council member Keith Lipford said he would like to look at a 5,400 square foot lot to get an idea of what the lots would be like in the proposed subdivision.

To move forward on the request, Council members were told options available included a motion to suspend the rules to vote on the ordinance in one meeting or to place the ordinance on first reading only.

Lipford made the motion to place it on first reading and Linda Bell seconded the motion. When this was approved, that ended the discussion on the ordinance for the December meeting.

A year ago, on Dec. 11, 2017, the City Council considered another request to rezone the same property from R-1 to R-3 by Tom Sims with Home Star Rentals. In this case, no one made a motion and the request failed for lack of a motion.

Last year, Sims said he was proposing to build 23 single family homes on the property using zero-lot lines on one side of the houses, as allowed in R-3. The lots ranged in size from .22 acre to .14 acre and houses would have had 1,400 to 1,800 square feet of living space.

