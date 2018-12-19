What a beautiful Autumn we had, I hope you got out to enjoy it! Seems like it went a bit too fast though! It was there with all that beautiful color and sunny gorgeous days and then it got real cold. And now the temps are like Fall again but with the grey skies of winter.

The Lincoln Square is decorated for Christmas and is just beautiful. Christmas is next week and I want to remind you that the library will be closed for the holidays for sure on the 24th, and the 25th for Christmas and then again on January 1st for New Year's Day. Thank you so much for understanding how important this time of year is for my staff to be with their families. Also we will be closed the first full week in January, that is Jan. 7 through the 12th for inventory. This must be done and is very important that we do this.

Story Time with Ms. Leandra will be over after Dec. 19 and will start up again Feb. 6, 2019. Stay tuned for more details later on.

My Library ladies and I would like to thank all of you for your kindnesses to us throughout this past year, the donations that you gave, your laughter, smiles and of course the Christmas goodies that you brought! You all make working here such a joy and we appreciate you more than you know.

We hope you and your loved ones have a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.

DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

