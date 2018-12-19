For once we were grateful for being "on the edge" of the recent weather pattern. It seemed like we just missed the main streak of rain all year. Now we missed the most of the cold snap last week, though we did get a little ice which melted as soon as the sun came out.

Because of the ice and slick roads, some churches didn't meet Sunday, which made the following week's days "mixed up."

After the past weeks of unusually cold weather, it is really humorous when we remind, "winter begins on Dec. 21."

The weather doesn't usually keep the Seniors in the Center from their activities. Every morning from 9 to 10 is coffee club hour. Each Tuesday, they have Drums Alive, a very active exercise time. They join other Center's members in playing BBB, volley ball, Bingo, etc. So far this month, they enjoyed dinner night out at KT's in Evansville, took a trip to Wyman Road to see the Christmas lights, and also went to Honor Heights Park in Muskogee to see the lights there, with dinner at Rib Crib.

The Center will close Dec. 24 and 25 for the holidays.

Now, time for a little humor.

A forgetful man bought a new car, and thinking he might forget what it looked like he asked his wife how he could remember the car. She told him that he could find it by remembering that the license plate read 1492, the year Columbus discovered America.

A couple of nights later, after wandering around the parking lot, he asked a passerby, "Pardon me, but can you tell me what year Columbus discovered America?

Happy birthday greeting to Zell Goolsby, Loyd Swope, Craig Roy, Ken Morphis, Betty Baker, Russell Laycox, Duck Perguson, Judy Pinkerton, Anita Calico, Jason Abshier, J.C. Albright.

Happy anniversary to Bud and Paula Cox.

Happy years, all!

