PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police officers will provide a greater presence during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, with a special emphasis to watch for drunk drivers, according to Chief Chris Workman.

The department received a grant from the state police to participate in a National DWI Mobilization campaign. The campaign started Dec. 14 and continues through Jan. 1.

"During this time we will have officers out working DWI mobilization so people will see a much higher presence of officers out making traffic stops," Workman said.

The department received a $17,600 grant. This will be used to purchase a new radar unit, pay for overtime for more patrols and also for additional mobilizations during 2019.

General News on 12/19/2018