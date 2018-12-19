MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks, a 2011 graduate of Prairie Grove High School and former Arkansas Razorback, attended the Prairie Grove versus West Fork basketball games Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. At halftime of the boys' game, Beeks drew the winning ticket from a raffle of his Tampa Bay jersey No. 68 and presented the framed prize to Marcresa Hattenhauer, a band mom, who purchased the winning ticket.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- As the world celebrates Christmas commemorating the birth of the Christ child in a Bethlehem manger Jalen Beeks endeavors to reflect that light.

The Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher made a decision for Christ in 2012, a year after graduating from Prairie Grove High School. Beeks attended Crowder College at Neosho, Mo., then became an Arkansas Razorback before being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 draft. He spent three years in the minor leagues playing at various Boston affiliates including Portland and Pawtucket. He made his Major League debut early last summer. Beeks was twice activated to the Major League roster and appeared in two games for the Red Sox. In July, he was traded to Tampa Bay.

During a recent interview Beeks spoke of his supporting cast, countless people from Prairie Grove endeared to him. He presented his framed, autographed Rays No. 68 jersey as the grand prize for a raffle benefiting Prairie Grove High School baseball, the program that spawned his career on the diamond.

"It's always fun to come back here and just see everybody," Beeks said. "That someone wants my jersey has always kind of blown my mind. It's a super big blessing. I'm happy to be here and just give back to what they give to me. I wouldn't be here without Prairie Grove. I wouldn't be where I'm at. I wouldn't be in the big leagues, have any sort of career in baseball without first of all being here, so I'm very appreciative."

Faith-Based Role Model

Beeks aims not only to locate pitches within the strike zone, but to leave a lasting impression in honor of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

"He is everything first of all in my life. I was saved in 2012. Since then, he's taken over and just the work that he's done in my life, people around me, it's just crazy," Beeks said. "I'm a different person than I was before and I owe him everything for his sacrifice for me."

Beeks' lifestyle isn't the same. He now role-models Christianity on the baseball diamond and in the locker room, a place where he hasn't encountered overwhelming numbers of like-minded believers.

"It's just changed the approach. There's not a whole lot of people that are Christians, who know Jesus in my profession just because it's kind of that profession that doesn't really have anybody like that," Beeks said.

Beeks believes God wants him to represent Christ as a baseball player.

"My purpose is to be a light in that and it's just given me a purpose in my life," Beeks said.

Baseball vs. Terrorism

Baseball faced a new adversary in June of 2017 when Republican members of Congress practicing for their annual charity game against Democrats were attacked by a man shooting at them in a Virginia ballpark. Miraculously no one except the gunman was killed as capitol police escorting Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded, intervened.

Beeks agreed with the decision to play the game the next day, June 15, 2017, as scheduled at Washington Nationals Park. The ballpark was secured and the game drew more spectators and raised more funds for charity than ever before with the Democrats winning, 11-2.

"That's what you got to do. You can't show that you're afraid of them, that they can rattle you," Beeks said.

Beeks likened the display of courage and playing the game to throwing a strike in the face of terrorism. To do otherwise would encourage those attempting to disrupt the American way of life.

"That's how they rally, in my opinion, you got to stand united, as one unit, as a nation against that," Beeks said.

Hometown Support

Beeks is fondly remembered by many people from his hometown. He competed in baseball and basketball during high school. Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Froud said, "I enjoyed watching him play. I had his younger sister (Lacey Beeks). She played for me, one of my real good players. He was always a great kid, well-mannered, very respectful, good basketball player. You could tell he had a mindset that he was going to be something special. He had the work ethic and he also had the mindset."

Beeks said he simply couldn't name all the people endeared to him. Recalling he worked at One Stop for Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew and Mandy works at the school.

"So many people, my grandparents, aunts and uncles and I got so many friends," Beeks said. "I got so many people that I love here. It's hard to narrow it down. I think there's just too many people."

Arkansas Razorbacks

Beeks' alma-mater, the University of Arkansas suffered a devastating loss to Oregon State in the spring College World Series after getting within one out of winning the 2018 NCAA national championship at Omaha, Neb. According to Beeks the best manner of dealing with that setback is to keep on keeping on and seek out paths towards progress in the future.

"It's tough, obviously, very tough, a tough way to end it, but you know you just got to keep playing," Beeks said. "A lot of those guys have careers in the minors. A lot of them have major league careers. They can look at it and let that be, 'We were one catch, one out away from a world series.' It's just an honor, they played great. You can't really play much better than they played. So, I feel for them, but you just got to keep playing."

Athletic Advice

Beeks' advice to young athletes dreaming of making the big leagues is short and to the point.

"I didn't get real complicated with what I was doing. I kept it simple, and I just decided to out-work everybody," Beeks said.

He didn't let anybody convince him he was undersized at 5-feet-11 and 195 pounds to pitch in Major League Baseball.

"I just decided to do it. I may not be the biggest athlete, I might not be the best athlete, but I'm going to out-work you to gain the edge mentally, physically, mechanically, whatever it takes," Beeks said.

For Beeks, attaining a goal is nothing more than acquiring basic knowledge of what must be done and getting after it.

"Find out what you need to do and go do it."

