MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steven Acuff, 7, of Lincoln, can't wait to play with his new Ninja Soft Blow Dart toy gun with five darts given to him during Lincoln's Christmas on the Square community celebration Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Steven attends second grade at Lincoln Elementary and wishes his family "Merry Christmas."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Elsie Van der Merwe (center) celebrates her first birthday, today, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Elsie's parents, Stephan and Brittany Van der Merwe, of Lincoln, brought her to the community dinner Saturday with Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse cooking pulled pork for hundreds of free Christmas meals provided by the city and Tyson Foods.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Santa Claus was one of the main attractions during Lincoln's Christmas on the Square held Saturday Dec. 15, 2018. The annual community event was sponsored by the City of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln city business manager Rhonda Hulse greets community members while serving delicious pulled-pork sandwiches prepared by her husband, Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse. Hundreds showed up for Lincoln's Christmas on the Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's downtown Square sparkles with Christmas lights during the annual community event "Christmas on the Square." It features a free Christmas dinner, goodie bags, photos with Santa Claus, pony rides and hay rides.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

General News on 12/19/2018