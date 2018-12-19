The first meeting of a local group of Lincoln and Lincoln area residents gathered at the Lincoln Library on Wednesday, December 5, to discuss ways to have more events and activities in Lincoln throughout the year.

Possible activities could be a barbecue contest, music events, unique contests like a chain saw art festival, movie nights and other things that would make Lincoln and Lincoln Square more active for Lincoln people and others.

The next Lincoln community meeting will be 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20 at the library.

The founding committee invites all locals to participate and bring their ideas and assistance to making this effort successful.

One immediate need is to have a pie sale to generate funds for the maintenance of these efforts. Anyone who would like to help out by providing pies for this fund raiser would be very appreciated. They can call Felecia or Kyl Littleton at 479-879-2484 or 479-879-2326.

