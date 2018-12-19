Photo: Mahan, Shelley, Crane, Shaffer, Uselton

Robert 'Bob' Crane

Robert "Bob" Crane, 81, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Dec. 14, 2018, at his home. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa.

He was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Bartlett, Kan., to Clarence "Red" and Pauline Crane. He was raised in Swink, Colo. He served three years in the Navy in the South Pacific. After returning home he entered a Tool and Die Program in La Junta, Colo., where he met his wife. He retired from Standard Register after 30 years. He was a past president of the Arkansas River Chapter of P.O.C.I. Pontiac Club. He then volunteered at the food bank at Life Ministry in Prairie Grove until his health failed and he had to resign.

His greatest love was his family and second his love for cars. There was always a project car in his garage. If he wasn't working on his project, he would be going to car shows or drag races with his Lincoln buddies. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanne Koehler; and brother, Lowell.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth; son, Joe and his wife Holly, Terri Mitchell and her husband Billy, and son Dusty Crane; six grandchildren, Bethany, Emily and Zachary Crane, Hayley and Hannah Mitchell, and Carter Kathryn Crane; two sisters, Wynona Hawkins and Glendoris Miller; one brother, Richard Crane, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville and no graveside services will not be held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian Doris Mahan

Vivian Doris Mahan, 72, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

She was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Charles Ray and Edith Irene (Fitts) Clark. She retired from Tyson Foods after 27 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy "Sonny" Mahan; her parents; and one brother, Billy Ray Clark.

Survivors include her two sisters, Carolyn Dersam and her husband Richard and Betty Lou Hankins and her husband Robert of Washington; her beloved cousin, Tiny Rhine; nine nieces and nephews, Jamie Coker, Nancy Parret, Jim Dersam, Charla McAnally, Charles Clark, Billy Clark, James Clark, Robert Hankins, and Becky Schols; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the West Fork Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

William Wayne Shaffer

William Wayne Shaffer, 80, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 30, 1938, in Covington, Ky., the son of Fred and Minnie (Sands) Shaffer. He retired from the United States Marine Corps as an E7 Gunnery Sgt. after 20 years of service including the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 146 in Prairie Grove and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4675 in Lincoln. He was active in the Prairie Grove Scouting programs including Cub Scout Pack 94 and Boy Scout Troops 48 and 94. He was recognized as Prairie Grove's Citizen of the Year in 2006. He was a Christian and lived his life serving others and putting others first.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Shaffer.

Survivors include six children, Douglas Shaffer and wife Simone, Sandy Meeks and fiancé Chuck Srader, Earnie H. Meeks Jr., Lori Bunch and husband Paul, Leslie Shaffer and wife Philisha, and Lisha Shaffer and boyfriend Shane Kelcheski; nine grandchildren, Ethan Shaffer, Tori Shaffer, Samantha Gambill and husband Dylan, Michelle Moxley, Katherine Miles and husband Dillion, Alayna Shaffer, Lily Shaffer, Tyler Welch and Madison Welch; and five great-grandchildren, Stryder Gambil, Jacob Miles, Jordan Threet, Anthony Threet, and Payton Moxley.

The family will receive friends 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Luginbuel Funeral Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Adminstration Volunteer Services at 1100 North College Fayetteville, AR 72703.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Darla Kay Shelley

Darla Kay Shelley, 60, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. She was born March 23, 1958, in Magazine, Ark., the daughter of Chester and Wanda Nell (Frost) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Melissa Shelley, James and Lauren Shelley and Jesse and Ashley Shelley; four grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Emma and Kennedy Shelley; three sisters, Wanda Lee Burnett, Shirley Wolfe and Sharon Bratt; and three brothers, Jim Young, Bill Young and Larry Young.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery, with no graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hosptital.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Anthony Richard "Dick" Smith

Anthony Richard "Dick" Smith, 84, of Dutch Mills, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Willows, Calif., to Alfred W. Smith and Elizabeth Mary Rishauff-Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Don, Bill, Spud and Dye; and two sisters, Margurete and Dorothy.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Donna Wooldridge-Smith of the home; children, Laurie Foley of New York, Kirby Smith of West Fork, Ark., Angela Velasquez of Fairview, Texas, Anthony Smith and wife Michele of Richmond, Va., and Amanda Smith of Dutch Mills; brother, Bob Smith of Bellingham, Wash.; five grandchildren, Zach, Keanna, Theran, Sophia and Olivia; great-granddaughter, Adalyn; and several other family members and friends.

A funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 14, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills with Pastor Jason Taylor officiating. Burial was at the Dutch Mills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church, 22358 Dutch Mills Road, Lincoln, AR 72744.

Madison County Funeral Service of Elkins, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Leon Uselton

The Rev. Jackie Leon Uselton, 76, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Blytheville, Ark., the son of Louis Augusta and Elbie Laura (Ryan) Uselton. He pastored for 45 yrs., 38 of which was in Lincoln at the Amazing Grace Fellowship. He touched a multitude of souls for the cause of Jesus Christ. He was loved by people all across Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Nathan Minyard; one brother, Bobby Uselton; and infant sister, Laura Fay Uselton.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Gracie Lois Uselton; two sons, Dewayne Uselton and wife Lynne and Patrick Uselton and wife Deidre; one daughter, Mavis Cluck and husband Jamie; one brother, Cecil Uselton and one sister, Patsy Carlisle both of Blytheville, Ark; six grandchildren, Mark Cluck and wife Sue, Ashley Thompson and husband Heath, Sarah Wallager and husband Michael, Abagaile Uselton, Alexander Uselton, and Sophie Uselton; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Blake Wallager.

The family will receive friends 5 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. No graveside service will be held.

An onnline guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

