PRAIRIE GROVE

Jason Warford, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 25 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, improper lane changes.

Stewart Carr, 38, of Bella Vista, was arrested Nov. 29 in connection with DWI drugs, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Hopper, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 29 in connection with assault on family or household member, driving on suspended driver's license.

A 15-year-old girl was cited Nov. 29 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Dennis Dixon, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 1 in connection with no insurance, failure to yield, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Jennifer Wilson, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 2 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Cook, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 28 in connection with furnishing alcohol to a minor, first offense, Child Maltreatment Act.

Pedro Perez-Zuniga, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 3 in connection with violation of a protection order.

Kevin Dobbs, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Gillum, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cheryl Canada, 29, of Westville, Okla., was cited Dec. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Derrick Williamson, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Dechane, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Sangster, 39, of Little Rock, was arrested Dec. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Julie Lopez, 48, of Lincoln, was cited Dec. 6 in connection with criminal trespass.

Joshua Weston-Hill, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 7 in connection with felony aggravated assault, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on suspended license.

FARMINGTON

Tim Dixon, 56, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Davenport, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 3 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing prohibited articles.

Robin Owens-Jones, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mason Hankins, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lorenzo Danaby, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel Ibanez, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A juvenile was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with communicating a false alarm.

General News on 12/19/2018