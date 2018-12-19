MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Robin Kirk is the tallest Lady Wolf on the roster at 5-feet-11. She scored a career-high 31 points earlier this season against Gravette and continues to be a factor.

LINCOLN -- Junior center Robin Kirk scored a career-high 31 points in a 59-40 win over Gravette Nov. 27, 2018, something she quickly attributes to teammates feeding her the ball.

"They're good teammates, I love playing with them. They're the ones that keep pushing me to do better," Kirk said. "I kind of got off to a rough start in the first quarter, but once I got going they just keep giving me the ball."

The next game Kirk scored 17 on Nov. 30, a 51-33 defeat of Westville, Okla., helping Lincoln begin the season 9-3 and 2-0 in the 3A-1 West. Even with increased involvement in the offense, Kirk doesn't feel pressured to perform. She allows the game to come to her.

"I just get it and go. I don't really think about it," Kirk said.

Kirk says on-the-court communication between her and senior Averi Massey has improved with her getting the ball in position to make a play.

"We're getting better chemistry this year where she can look in and see me, and we're just getting closer," Kirk said.

Coaches and teammates recognize Kirk works well with another guard, classmate Tania Ortiz.

"Everybody says we have good chemistry together because we always know where each other are," Kirk said.

3-Point Shot

Kirk's work on her outside shooting now has Lincoln coach Emilianne Slammons encouraging her post to take 3-point opportunities when opponents don't come out on her. She sank one against Prairie Grove and got a second good look that was on target but bounced out.

"Shoot Robin," Slammons implored.

Kirk realizes progress on that area of her game in the gym.

"It's going good," she said. "I'm getting better every day."

Outside shooting skill adds one more dimension to her game and forces opponents, who guard her, to come out from the interior and chase her out on the perimeter potentially moving shot-blockers and rebounders away from the basket.

The Lady Wolves approach each game eyeing a potential win with the long-term objective of advancing to the 3A State tournament.

"We're kind of going game-by-game, but we're trying to get to state this year," Kirk said.

Lady Wolves Teammates

Lincoln possess a variety of talent on this year's roster. Of senior guard Libby Calico, Kirk acknowledges, "She's a quick shot for the 3-pointer."

Enterprise-Leader 2018 selection "Newcomer-of-the-Year" sophomore Kyli Jenkins strengthens the Lady Wolves. Jenkins adds one more 3-point shooter on the court and can drive to the basket.

"She just got here last year and she's adjusted well to the team," Kirk said. "We really took her in. So far, we're really good, best friends right now."

Senior forward Jessica Goldman grew up in a basketball family reknowned for athletes contributing mightily to Lincoln basketball. Jessica's older sister, Rashelle, knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Lincoln past a highly-touted previously unbeaten Charleston squad eliminating the state's No. 1 ranked Lady Tigers, 47-45, in a district tournament game in 2011. Jessica's brother, Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, earned All-State honors and now at 6-feet-10 plays NCAA Division I men's college basketball for Northern Iowa.

Jessica conveys her basketball expertise without hesitation.

"She pushes us all. If she's sees something wrong she'll say it," Kirk said.

Defensive Exploits

Kirk consistently anticipates passes and uses her 5-feet-11 size and athleticism to steal the ball. Because she is Lincoln's center, Kirk earns her steals "Red," without a shot-blocking buddy to back her up.

"(I'm) just pretty aware because I'm in the back I can see everything," Kirk said.

Kirk does her homework studying game film which enables her to recognize and defend plays.

Kirk also blocks her fair share of shots, a feat which she admits can get her fired up and also inspires her teammates.

"If I can block a shot we can get a steal go on a fast-break," Kirk said.

Kirk likes the up-tempo style Slammons employs. This group of Lady Wolves are enjoying playing basketball again. In a way they feel reinstated to the game after experiencing seasons of heartbreak and frustration as underclassmen.

LINCOLN 53, MANSFIELD 24

Lincoln^11^20^19^3 -- ^53

Mansfield^7^6^7^4 -- ^24

Lincoln (8-3, 1-0): Averi Massey 12, Abby Goldman 9, Robin Kirk 8, Jessica Goldman 7, Kyli Jenkins 7, Tania Ortiz 4, Libby Calico 3, Kinley Webb 3.

Mansfield (2-5, 0-2): Individual scoring totals not available.

LINCOLN 66, CEDARVILLE 48

Cedarville^13^10^11^14 -- ^48

Lincoln^17^18^17^14 -- ^66

Lincoln (9-3, 2-0): Averi Massey , Abby Goldman , Robin Kirk , Jessica Goldman , Kyli Jenkins , Tania Ortiz , Libby Calico , Kinley Webb .

Cedarville (4-7, 0-2): Individual scoring totals not available.

