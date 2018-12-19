LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Auto celebrated 35 years in the downtown area with this cake and a free luncheon for customers and the public.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Nestled in downtown Prairie Grove in the middle of antique stores, boutiques, flea markets and gift shops is an auto parts business that has remained successful for more than 30 years.

Prairie Grove Auto and Farm Supply celebrated its 35th anniversary earlier this month with a free luncheon for customers and the public.

The business owned by Larry and Karen Crawley opened in 1983, and at the time, Larry Crawley said, downtown had several empty storefronts.

"Now, with flea markets and antique stores, it's all filled up," Crawley said.

Though the flea markets may not directly benefit his store, they do help because they draw people to Prairie Grove, Crawley said.

"Anytime you can get people downtown it helps," Larry Crawley said. "A lot of times the men will come visit while their wives are shopping. We also have a lot of return customers."

The Crawleys first rented the building at 119 E. Buchanan from Frank West and later purchased it. According to a history of downtown, the building was constructed around 1918 and originally had two storefronts. Over the years, the building has been a dry cleaning business, the City Cafe and Farmers Hardware Store.

When the Crawleys bought the building, one daughter was 2 years old and the other, 3 months old. Now, both are married with children.

Larry and Karen are both from Prairie Grove and Larry had managed a parts store in Fayetteville. They wanted to open something up in their hometown, Karen said.

Larry Crawley said he prefers working in Prairie Grove to Fayetteville because of the pace of life.

"The pace of the world down here is completely different," he said. "A traffic jam in Prairie Grove is three cars at the stop light. Even in Prairie Grove it gets hectic, but the pace is so different."

Karen said the family has been actively involved in the community, school and church.

"We have loved being a part of this community," she said, noting their girls basically grew up at the store and have worked at times for their parents. One is now a Prairie Grove teacher and the other an artist who helps out in the mornings.

The store also has employed high school students with the intent to teach them how to work and hold a job, she added.

Larry Crawley attributes the success of the store to his customers and repeat business.

"In 35 years, we've made a lot of friends and lost a lot of friends," Larry said. "This year we lost five friends and customers. You get to be close to those people."

One long-time customer, Jeff McWhorter, said the reason the store has done so well is because of the relationships the Crawleys have formed with their patrons over the years.

"For a small company to stay in business, it has to have good relationships," McWhorter said. "It's always good to see a Mom and Pop shop stay open this long."

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the Crawleys and Prairie Grove Auto are a "part of the city and we're tickled to have them and we hope they stay for another 35 years, at least."

Prairie Grove Auto is not just another business in town, Hudson said, "they are like family."

Prairie Grove Auto also is a favorite coffee spot and a group of men will gather in the mornings to drink coffee and visit with each other.

