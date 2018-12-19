MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Joelle Tidwell looks for an outlet to start the fast-break after snaring a rebound against Prairie Grove. The Lady Cardinals defeated their rivals, 58-29, on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington versus Prairie Grove girls basketball returned to an elevated status as a conference game for 2018-2019 with the Lady Cardinals dominating early to rout their rivals, 58-29, Friday.

"We challenged out kids, come out of the gate, set the tone with the energy," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson. "We needed to dominate tempo. We wanted to kind of get our crowd and our fans into it and see if we couldn't jump out to a lead."

Larisha Crawford hit a 3-pointer 2:03 into the game to pull the Lady Tigers (5-3, 0-1) within, 11-7. Beyond that it was all Farmington (8-1, 1-0) as the Lady Cardinals closed out the first quarter on an 18-0 run, effectively seizing control by building a 29-7 lead.

"I was really proud of how really efficient we were, how we moved the ball into the tempo of the game. We got it going at a pretty rapid pace pretty fast," Brad Johnson said.

There were many stars shining for Farmington on this night -- 11 days before Christmas.

Farmington senior Madisyn Pense scored the first basket of the game and finished with 7 points. As of Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, Pense has scored 990 points in a Lady Cardinal uniform. She stands on the threshold of joining teammate, Makenna Vanzant, as dual 1,000-point career scorers.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson said one of the things which most impresses him about each athlete accomplishing the feat is unselfish play, saying, "They're not ball-dominant."

"They're such great teammates and they understand the value of playing team basketball, and setting one another up," Brad Johnson said.

Two plays in the contest illustrated that point beautifully.

Prairie Grove in-bounded under its own basket midway through the period only to have Vanzant block a shot, rebound and push the ball up the floor. She dished to Pense in the corner, then received the ball back in position for an open trey which she nailed.

At the end of the first quarter, Vanzant delivered the ball to Pense, who came open at the last second and drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner extending Farmington's lead to 29-7 after one period of play.

"It's never been about them individually or their statistics. A thousand points is a phenomenal feat for any player. When you can hit a 1,000 and not be a ball-dominant player, you play within the system and you share the basketball, it speaks to the teammate that they are with the system and just the fact that they're working really efficient with how they play the game. They're both very, very special kids."

Prairie Grove suffered a six minute scoring drought during which time Froud implored his girls to attack the basket. The veteran coach implored the Lady Tigers, "quit being scared, and don't be timid."

The Lady Tigers fashioned a 9-0 run over the first 4:07 of the second quarter. Emily Grant asserted herself driving for a short pull-up jumper and converting a 3-point play off Crawford's steal to finish a 2-on-1 opportunity. Lexie Madewell got her own rebound and drove hard down the middle. Jasmine Wynos worked her way to the hoop.

Still the run only reduced Prairie Grove's deficit to 29-16. Farmington finished the half with a 7-4 scoring advantage to take a 36-20 lead into the break. The Lady Tigers never seriously threatened in the second half.

Prairie Grove would only get up 38 shots against Farmington's defense, six of which were blocked. The Lady Cardinals out-rebounded Prairie Grove by 10 (32-22).

Vanzant had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks for Farmington.

Grant led Prairie Grove with 9 points.

Farmington 58, Prairie Grove 29

Prairie Grove^7^9^2^7^--^29

Farmington^29^7^9^13^--^58

Prairie Grove (5-3, 0-1): Emily Grant 4-13 1-2 9, Jasmine Wynos 2-7 2-4 6, Kaylee Elder 1-3 2-2 4, Larisha Crawford 1-7 0-0 3, Lexie Madewell 1-7 0-0 2, Eleanor Giardino 0-0 2-2 2, Logan Meadors 0-0 2-2 2, Brie Rochier 0-0 1-2 1, Jordan Sugg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-38 10-13 29.

Farmington (8-1, 1-0): Makenna Vanzant 7 1-2 17, Trinity Johnson 5 1-2 14, Tori Kersey 6 0-1 12, Madisyn Pense 3 0-0 7, Alexis Roach 3 0-0 6, Camila Gurrola 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 2-7 58.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1-8 (Crawford 1-4, Elder 0-1, Sugg 0-1, Grant 0-2). Farmington -- 6 (Johnson 3, Vanzant 2, Pense).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 22 (Wynos 8). Farmington 32 (Vanzant 9). Assists -- Prairie Grove 4 (Sugg 2). Farmington 16 (Vanzant 4). Steals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Crawford). Farmington 12 (Vanzant 2, Kersey 2). Blocks -- Farmington 6 (Vanzant 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 21.

