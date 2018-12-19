LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's Academic Competition in Education team won its match last week against Bentonville West and Gravette. The 2018-19 ACE team includes (back, left) Noah Ceniceros, Alex Edmiston, Eli Mertz, Carter McKenzie, Griffin Roton, Noah Akey, ACE coach Donna Mitchell; (front, left) Tia Sisemore, Janna Hamrick, Ella Nations, Breanna Spradley, Macy Duncan, Jeryn Carter, Millie Webb.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Academic Competition in Education teams from Prairie Grove and Farmington both opened their 2018-19 seasons with a win.

The first series for the season was held in Prairie Grove High School's basketball arena on Dec. 5.

Prairie Grove squared off against Bentonville West and Gravette in the first game and won with 42 points. Bentonville West had 36 points and Gravette finished with 34 points.

In the second game of the day, Farmington defeated Bentonville High School, 56-46.

This year's season will be a little different for the teams because four teams have dropped out of the ACE program, according to Dustin Seaton, gifted and talented coordinator with Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

Nine schools were involved last year. At one time, the ACE program had as many as 12 schools going against each other in academic competitions.

Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Lifeway Christian and Shiloh Christian high schools decided not to return this year. Seaton said the schools gave different reasons. Some did not have a sponsor to coach the students, others did not have enough students. In Fayetteville's case, he said, students did not want to miss their Advanced Placement classes.

The five schools competing this year will each play three matches during the season. Teams accumulate points from their matches to come up with a year-end total.

At the end of the third series, the team with the most points scored will advance to the championship game March 6 at Farmington's Performing Arts Center.

The team with the second most points will play the #5 team and the #3 and #4 place teams will go against each other. The winners of those matches will play in the championship game.

The ACE program is different from Quiz Bowl in that teams are given specific books and chapters to study in preparing for their matches. Subjects in each game include physics, chemistry, Shakespeare, math, biology, world history, art history, American government and literature.

General News on 12/19/2018