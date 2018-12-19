LINCOLN - Arkansas State Police arrested former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key on Thursday in connection with drug-related offenses.

Key, 41, is accused of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies. He was booked and released into the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond. Key is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Dec. 26.

Key altered, destroyed, suppressed, removed or concealed records or other items with the purpose of impairing an investigation in late October, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant also states that Key on or about Oct. 26 possessed drug paraphernalia with the purpose of using the paraphernalia for a controlled substance.

Key, who had been with Lincoln for 15 years, was named police chief on Aug. 22. Three months later, Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse unexpectedly placed Key on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. Three days later on Oct. 27, Hulse fired Key and it was announced that Key was under investigation by the State Police.

No information was released at the time on why Key was dismissed or why he was under investigation.

Following Key's dismissal, Assistant Chief Russell Morphis was named acting police chief. On Nov. 14, Hulse announced Kenneth Albright as Lincoln's new police chief. Albright, a life-long resident of Lincoln, had been with the sheriff's office since 2004.

During a special City Council meeting Oct. 29 on the firing of Key, City Attorney Steve Zega shared that he had received two phone calls from very "credible" sources about concerns that had to do with Key. Zega then learned the state police, prosecuting attorney's office and Sheriff's Office also had received inquiries and the state police was investigating Key because of the concerns.

Zega said he made the recommendation to Hulse to place Key on administrative leave. Two days later, Zega said, Morphis called with allegations concerning Key that were more serious. Morphis had recorded evidence of the allegations. After watching the evidence, Hulse told City Council members he had no choice but to fire Key to "protect the citizens of Lincoln."

According to Sgt. Kevin Brown, state police opened an investigation on Sept. 25 into possible mishandling of evidence by Key.

Key had been taking prescription medicine from people under the pretense of placing it in the city's drug take-back box, according to reports. Brown said he spoke with Morphis after Key was placed on leave and Morphis said he was concerned about missing evidence.

Lincoln officer Zeb Rone told Brown he seized 12 Xanax prescription pills during a traffic stop and placed the pills in a drawer in the agency's squad room. Rone said Key asked about the pills.

Rone said when he retrieved the pills to process them into the department's evidence room, he found only three pills in the drawer. Morphis requested the surveillance video from the day in question and the video showed Key opening the drawing and removing an item, which he concealed in his hand, according to the report.

Surveillance also showed Key prying open the locker belonging to Officer Jeremy Brown and removing an envelope from the locker. A subsequent search of Key's office turned up a manila envelope with the initials "JB" on it. The envelope listed the contents as a glass pipe with residue. The pipe was not in the envelope and could not be located in the office. Also found in the office was a small baggie with what appeared to be crushed pills in it.

Brown said he was contacted by Morphis on Nov. 8, and Morphis reported he had found numerous drug-related items in Key's police vehicle. Brown searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including multiple used syringes, a glass pipe with residue and a baggie with residue. He also found a piece of rubber tubing and napkins with blood on them. Both of those, Brown stated, are associated with the injection of controlled substances.

Brown wrote in the affidavit that his investigation showed a probable cause could be found to issue an arrest warrant for Key.

