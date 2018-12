PRAIRIE GROVE

Christmas @ The Mill

First Baptist Church Prairie Grove will sponsor Christmas @ the Mill, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 22 at Washington County Milling Company Event Center, 501 W. Mock St., in Prairie Grove. The event includes a live nativity and The Story of the Manger" drama, free camel rides for children, live music, crafts, family photo booth, prize drawings and refreshments. The public is invited.

