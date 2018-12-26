FARMINGTON -- Four different end-of-the-game scenarios presented themselves as Farmington and Pea Ridge went into triple overtime before the Cardinals emerged with a 65-63 win.

"The game could have went either way. They're very well-coached, they're a good team that will win a bunch of more games. I'd say we'll have our hands full when we head to Pea Ridge in late January," said Farmington coach Beau Thompson.

The Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 game at Cardinal Arena featured opportunities for Farmington to win with the last possession at the end of regulation and in the first overtime; and a chance for Pea Ridge to do the same in the second overtime.

Neither team succeeded and prolonged the contest, which was tied 52-52 at the end of the fourth quarter, 54-54 after one overtime, and 59-59 after two overtimes; went into a third four minute bonus period.

Trading Runs

Pea Ridge trailed for an extended length after Farmington took a 27-19 lead in the second quarter.

Each time Farmington built a lead the Blackhawks made runs to stay in the game.

The Blackhawks closed to within, 27-23, on Will Feemster's layup. The Cardinals responded with an 11-4 run getting back-to-back layups from Jaylen Montez. The first came on Austin Shelley's rebound and outlet to Will Pridmore, who found Montez on the fly. Pridmore turned a steal into a long assist to Montez releasing downcourt and a 38-27 Cardinal lead.

Pea Ridge scored nine unanswered points to close out the third quarter. Nick Coble hit a 3-pointer and scored with his left hand to pull the Blackhawks within 38-36 at the end of the third.

Tension In Fourth

In the first 1:29 of the fourth Farmington scored six straight points taking a 42-36 lead on Pridmore's free throws. Pea Ridge drew within, 44-41, on Wes Wales' 3-point play. Montez went around a defender on the baseline to put the Cardinals back up by five, but Pea Ridge used a 3-pointer from Alex Wilkerson and Wales' layup to even the contest at 46-46 with 3:25 remaining in regulation.

The Blackhawks briefly led 50-49 on Noah Peterson's free throws. Montez answered with a trey pushing the Cardinals back ahead, 52-50. Coble got to the hoop tying the game. Farmington played for the last shot, but the Blackhawks forced Pridmore into an awkward shot which missed at the buzzer.

First Overtime

There wasn't much scoring in the first overtime, which began with the score all even at, 52-52.

Farmington got a jump-hook from Shelley while Pea Ridge added two points on Coble's foul shots. The Blackhawks weren't in the bonus and fouled forcing Farmington to in-bound with 4.8 seconds left. The Cardinals again went to Pridmore but didn't execute well and his 3-point attempt was harrassed falling off target leaving the teams deadlocked at 54-54.

Second Overtime

Farmington scored first in the second overtime on Montez' pull-up. Pea Ridge got a layup by Brandon Whatley shielding the ball with his body and Peterson's 3-pointer to take a 59-56 lead. In an all-out battle for a rebound, Farmington's Danny Valenzuela came up with the ball and spotted Montez open at the top-of-the-key for the tying trifecta.

The extended game began to have an effect on outside shooting and Wilkerson's 3-pointer misfired. Pridmore rebounded for Farmington, but crashed into two of his teammates and was called for traveling. Pea Ridge in-bounded underneath the basket with opportunity to win. Eight seconds were left but Pea Ridge nearly dribbled out the clock without getting a shot off.

To prevent that, coach Trent Lloyd called time-out with 1.0 seconds showing and the Blackhawks in-bounded from the side. They got the look they wanted but Coble had to hurry after catching a lob and missed a layup bringing the game into a third overtime with the teams tied at 59 points apiece.

Third Overtime

Pridmore controlled the tip-off for Farmington, but the Cardinals legs were no longer fresh and Valenzuela's 3-pointer wouldn't go down. Whatley cut and the Blackhawks found him. His layup fell in and Pea Ridge led 61-59. Shelley's 15-footer at the other end off an assist by Pridmore tied the game. On its next possession Farmington went back to the 6-feet-7 big man and Shelley scored easily on a lob by Valenzuela.

Whatley drove hard to the basket, but couldn't get a layup to go down. Tyler Volmer rebounded and was fouled. He sank both ends of the 1-and-1 to put the Cardinals ahead, 65-61, with 23.3 seconds on the clock. Wilkerson's put-back drew the Blackhawks within two points and Lloyd took time-out with 9.9 seconds to go.

Cardinal Defense

A missed free throw by Farmington gave the Blackhawks a chance, but they missed two shots in the final seconds. Farmington prevailed 65-63 in triple overtime.

"We did a great job of pressuring the basketball without fouling. We didn't want to foul them, but we did want to put a lot of pressure on the basketball," Thompson said. "Their sets with No. 21 (Nick Coble) are hard to guard when he gets loose with the basketball."

Coble led the Blackhawks with 19 points. Wilkerson (14 points) and Wales (11) joined him in double figures.

Shelley led four Cardinals in double figures with 20 points.

"Lots of good learning tools in this game," Thompson said. "We'll watch the film, see what we did good, see what we did bad, just try to get better from it. Glad to protect home court."

FARMINGTON 65, PEA RIDGE 63 TRIPLE OVERTIME

PEA RIDGE^12^9^15^16^2^5^4^--^63

FARMINGTON^11^16^11^14^2^5^6--^65

Pea Ridge (11-3, 2-1): Nick Coble 19, Alex Wilkerson 14, Wes Wales 11, Noah Peterson 8, Carson Rhine 5, Will Feemster 4, Brandon Whatley 4.

Farmington (9-4, 2-0): Austin Shelley 20, Jaylen Montez 14, Will Pridmore 13, Danny Valenzuela 11, Logan Landwahr 5, Tyler Vollmer 2.

