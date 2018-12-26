LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Council member Patsy Pike was presented with this plaque at the Dec. 10 Council meeting.

FARMINGTON -- Mayor Ernie Penn honored a retiring City Council member at the December meeting, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers, a plaque of appreciation and a key to the city.

Patsy Pike was appointed to fill her husband's position on the Council in 2007. Clinton "C.D." Pike, a former Farmington fire chief, resigned from his Ward 1, Position 2 because of health reasons.

Patsy Pike came on board and has served on the Council since then, being re-elected to office in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Pike did not run for re-election in November, saying she believes it's time for younger people to have the opportunity to serve on the City Council.

"I'm 78 years old," Pike said. "Ten years is a long time to serve to me."

Pike attended her last Council meeting on Dec. 10. Family members were present at the meeting for Penn's presentation.

"God has definitely blessed our city by having Mrs. Patsy Pike," Penn said at the beginning of the meeting.

He listed a few words he says describe Pike: honorable, integrity, dedication, commitment to community, hard worker and honest.

"To sum it up, she's awesome," Penn said. "I'm sad she's going to no longer be on the Council."

Penn said he wanted Pike to know how important her integrity is to the community of Farmington.

Pike spoke a few words at the meeting, saying she considered it a "real joy" to serve on the City Council.

"I've learn things I didn't think I'd learn," Pike said, adding "I love Farmington and I like a clean city."

She expressed her appreciation to city staff and departments, including the police and fire departments and the public works department.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this."

Looking back over her past 10 years, Pike pointed to many accomplishments in the city and highlights of city growth.

These included Broyles Street, new businesses, the sports complex, a new public works building under construction, sewer and drainage projects, new positions in the fire department and police department and the new public library.

Over the years, Pike, a member of the city Beautification Committee, has especially been active in projects to beautify the city.

She said the two Welcome to Farmington rock signs posted along Main Street on the east and west ends of town and the Christmas lights and decorations are ways the city is improving its appearance.

"I think people are slowly seeing we want more pride in our city," Pike said.

Pike also is a member of the Farmington Garden Club, a group of ladies who meet monthly for programs or to work on projects. One of their ongoing projects is a flower garden at Creekside Park and the club also planted flowers in pots at various Farmington schools.

"I'm a dirt person," she said. "It makes me feel good when we can change things and make our city nicer."

Pike said she still will be involved with the city and plans to continue to help where she can.

"I'm not going away. I'll still be around," she said.

General News on 12/26/2018