You bought all the presents. You wrapped half of them and placed them neatly under the tree. The other half were hidden in the closet just out of reach from prying eyes. The Christmas menu was set. The desserts were passed around and enjoyed. You circled the times for your favorite shows. Christmas movies played non-stop. Another Christmas time has come and gone.

One of my favorite Christmas movies is The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen. There is a scene in the movie where all of the adults are reminiscing on when they stopped believing in Santa. For every single character, it revolved around not getting the gift they deserved from Santa. If Santa did not give them the right gift, then surely Santa was not real.

As I have been reflecting on Christmas this past season, I have been struck with the thought of how many believed that Jesus was not the gift they asked for. When Jesus began his ministry as the Messiah, he was not the gift the Israelites were expecting. The Israelites had been waiting on the Messiah for 600 years. The Israelites expected a warrior-king, one who would lead the charge to overthrow the Romans. The Messiah would free them from their oppressors and re-establish the nation of Israel. That person was the long-awaited gift, not Jesus who said his Kingdom was not of this world.

While Jesus was not the gift the Israelites expected, he was the gift they needed. Matthew 1:21 tells us that Jesus came to "save his people from their sins." The Israelites desired for Jesus to save them from the symptom, oppression under a foreign government. Instead, Jesus saved them from the actual disease, sin. Instead of leading the charge against the Romans, he was put to death by the Romans. Instead of killing for the Israelites, he was killed on behalf of the Israelites. Jesus was not the gift they expected. He was the opposite.

But he was so much more. Jesus was "Immanuel," which means "God with us." God, who created and sustains the universe, entered into our world to live and walk among us. He felt what we feel. He loved as we love, and he hurt as we hurt. God humbled himself to be born a man so that he might be humiliated on the cross. He was humiliated on the cross so that we might be restored in our relationship with God.

During Christmas, we do not want to get so lost in the busyness, the parties, and the traditions that we forget to reflect on why we truly celebrate. We celebrate because the greatest gift we could ever receive, God himself, entered into our world. Immanuel was born of Mary, and he came to save us from our sins. He was not what was expected, but what was needed. Still today, he is rarely what we expect, but still is exactly what we need.

If you have not done so before Dec. 25, you can still read the Christmas story for yourself. It's found in the first two chapters of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

Religion on 12/26/2018