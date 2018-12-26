I've had such an enjoyable week preceding Christmas, with visits, both by phone, and personally. Life-long friend Helen Parker Jones called when she received my card, and decided she would answer with a visit, about an hour of "catching up" and reminiscing, remembering "old times" and how good they were. Helen has recovered from a broken hip, and is doing very well.

Another call, from my niece Betty Baker, was also enjoyed, except for the news that she is to have hip replacement, and she was to hear from her doctor that day.

Then the personal visits. My great-granddaughter, Allee Lipford, came after school and decorated my tree, and we also had a good visit while she worked. She had to leave early to go to tumbling practice and to another appointment after that (I forgot where that one was.) She is a very busy lady, but free from school next week as she is exempt from all her mid-term exams.

Then the surprise! Answering the phone, I heard, "We're on our way. Be there soon!" My nephew Don Bradley, Diane and their granddaughter Sophia came for a short, but enjoyable visit. They had driven from their home in Okmulgee, Okla., to place a wreath on his mother, Pearl Bradley's grave, and get in a visit along the way.

The new year is coming too soon, and 2019 is Bald eagle watch month, bread machine baking, hot tea, coffee Gourmet International, diet soup, fat free living, bath safety, celebration of life, cancer prevention, glaucoma awareness, book, family fit lifestyle, creativity, get organized, mail order gardening, skating, mentoring, love yourself, yours mine and ours, and reaching your potential, What no humor?

Happy birthday to Hadly Cochran, John Kirk, Mitchell Huffaker, Beverly Crudup, Kendra Moore, Heather Barbosa, Kenny Butler, Bradley Martsching, Clarence Roach, Anna Cheatham, Joyce Hulse, Kipton Moore, Jeremiah Pitts, Bertha Cosby.

Happy anniversary to Don and Diana Bradley, Marty and Angie Clark.

Happy years, all!

