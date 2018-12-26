MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Kyli Jenkins uses a screen from teammate Tania Ortiz to drive to the hoop. Jenkins has been selected by the Enterprise-Leader as Newcomer-of-the-Year at Lincoln for 2018.

LINCOLN -- Enterprise-Leader 2018 selection "Newcomer-of-the-Year" sophomore Kyli Jenkins strengthens the Lady Wolves.

Jenkins adds more firepower to Lincoln's offense as a capable 3-point shooter, who can also drive to the basket. She was Lincoln's leading scorer during a road loss at Charleston.

Junior forward Payton Rucker had 17 points as Charleston (11-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten with a 3A-1 West Conference victory Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 over Lincoln. The Lady Tigers forged a 21-8 run in the second quarter bumping a seven-point lead up to a 32-12 halftime advantage. Baylee King added 11 for Charleston. Lincoln lost 55-28 topped by Jenkins' 8 points.

"She just got here last year and she's adjusted well to the team," said teammate junior center Robin Kirk, with whom Jenkins has become best friends.

According to Kirk the team embraced Jenkins making it easier to fit in socially and on-the-court.

"We really took her in," Kirk said. "So far, we're really good, best friends right now."

During a rivalry game at Prairie Grove, Kyli Jenkins demonstrated her versatility knocking down a 3-pointer for Lincoln. Every basket loomed large in a tight game and a few minutes later, Jenkins drove around a defender for a layup putting Lincoln ahead, 19-17. Jenkins had 9 points, but Prairie Grove scored 7 of the final 8 points of the game to take a 40-33 nonconference victory.

Her outside shooting ability along with several teammates drew the ultimate compliment when after the contest Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud admitted he implemented a full-court press to counter Lincoln's 3-point threat.

"They (Lincoln) did a good job of getting some quick outlet passes," Froud said. "We never really jumped it a whole lot. We just did more (full-court pressure) to make them use their legs and maybe they would get a little tired and not hit as many 3-pointers in the second half."

Lincoln 53, Mansfield 24

Lincoln took a commanding 46-15 lead in the third quarter and rolled to a 53-24 win over Mansfield on Dec. 11. Jenkins had 7 points for the Lady Wolves, who were led by Massey's 12 points and 4 steals.

LINCOLN 53, MANSFIELD 24

Lincoln^11^20^19^3 -- ^53

Mansfield^7^6^7^4 -- ^24

Lincoln (8-3, 1-0): Averi Massey 12, Abby Goldman 9, Robin Kirk 8, Jessica Goldman 7, Kyli Jenkins 7, Tania Ortiz 4, Libby Calico 3, Kinley Webb 3.

Mansfield (2-5, 0-2): Individual scoring totals not available.

Lincoln 66, Cedarville 48

On Dec. 14 Lincoln soundly defeated Cedarville, 66-48. Averi Massey got clogged up in the lane and got the ball to Jenkins, who popped a 3-pointer from the wing establishing an 11-6 Lincoln lead with 3:02 left in the first quarter. Jenkins broke a 21-21 tie with another trey in the second quarter, which began a 14-2 Lincoln run to end the half with the Lady Wolves leading 35-23. Jenkins' 5 assists led Lincoln. She also scored 11 points and contributed 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

LINCOLN 66, CEDARVILLE 48

Cedarville^13^10^11^14 -- ^48

Lincoln^17^18^17^14 -- ^66

Lincoln (9-3, 2-0): Robin Kirk 15, Jessica Goldman 12, Kyli Jenkins 11, Averi Massey 8, Abby Goldman 9, Kinley Webb 3.

Cedarville (4-7, 0-2): Individual scoring totals not available.

Rebounds -- Cedarville 24, Lincoln 21 (Kirk 7). Assists -- Cedarville 10, Lincoln 12 (Jenkins 5). Steals -- Cedarville 4, Lincoln 14 (Tania Ortiz 4).

