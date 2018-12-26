Farmington coach Brad Johnson felt the absence of Greenwood head girls basketball coach Clay Reeves when Greenwood handed Farmington its first loss of the season, 55-52, Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Reeves, who was beginning his 28th season as a head coach in 2018-2019, won three state titles in four seasons at Greenland (1999, 2000, 2002) and four in six years with Greenwood (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015). Last season Greenwood finished as State Runner-up in 6A.

"Clay Reeves is one of the all-time greats to ever coach the game in the state of Arkansas. He's a first-ballot hall-of-famer. It's not a matter of if he's in, it's just when," Johnson said.

In the early part of Johnson's coaching career, Reeves was coaching at Greenland when Johnson entered the gym for a junior high game. Reeves stopped practice and walked over to Johnson as he was going into the locker room, pulled Johnson aside and started a conversation. Reeves told Johnson that he appreciated the work that Johnson was doing, that he enjoyed watching their teams play.

"He will never understand the importance of that little small conversation that he had with me. How much it meant to me as a young coach, just because I respected the job that he does," Johnson said. "Since that time we've kept up with each other. He's certainly one of the guys in the business that I consider a friend of mine and we wish him all the best."

Earlier on game day, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, the Lady Bulldogs learned that Reeves, who according to his teacher profile posted online by Greenwood Schools has taught in the district for 15 years, was taking a medical leave of absence. The district reports Reeves will be undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure sometime in February, and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Greenwood boys assistant coach Matt Bryant took over in Reeves' absence with girls assistant coach Ryan Lensing and junior high girls coach Ronnie Williams helping.

"His team played beautifully down there the other night," Johnson said. "They were aggressive. They played with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy and they made some plays at the end to win on what was a really, really tough game. It was a great game to watch as fans and I know he would have been proud of their effort. It was a tough night for them. Those kids kind of embody what Clay Reeves is, which is just toughness."

Johnson remains optimistic about the prospects for the 2018-2019 Lady Cardinals despite the loss in which Farmington trailed 20-5 early and 50-44 late in the game.

"I think our ceiling's pretty high," Johnson said. "We're like everybody else at this point. There's things that we need to continue to improve upon, but when you look at us as a whole and not just the kids that start but really the depth that we have, (Tori) Kersey and (Audrey) Culpepper and Eliza Ball and some others, they add to what we have. I think we've got weapons in a lot of spots."

Pea Ridge found out the hard way how well Johnson knows his team. With the Lady Blackhawks keying on top two scorers Makenna Vanzant (10 points) and Madisyn Pense (12 points), senior Alexis Roach stepped to the forefront nailing 3-of-3 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and pulling down 11 rebounds. Both Roach and Kersey made 7-of-9 field goals and they shared team scoring honors with 18 points apiece during a Dec. 18 win at home (71-64) over Pea Ridge.

"I think you're going to see throughout the year you'll see different kids lead us in scoring each time," Johnson said. "And it seems like every night we have somebody new step up. It's exciting as a coach and hopefully we'll just keep working, getting better and make this ride last as long as it can."

