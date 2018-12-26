Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse thanked Rainy and Russ Laycox for their countless hours in volunteering for the Arkansas Apple Festival for 40 years.

LINCOLN -- When Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse first ran for City Council more than 20 years ago, his vision was to make Lincoln a better place to live.

As Hulse closes out eight years on the Council and then 12 years as mayor of Lincoln, he said he believes that elected officials, city staff and the community all working together have made a difference.

"Looking back I do feel Lincoln is a better place to live, through all our hard work, than it was 12 years ago," Hulse said, giving a final address at the end of the Dec. 18 City Council meeting. "It wasn't me alone. It was all of us."

Hulse opened his last Council meeting as mayor by making special presentations to three people for their commitment as volunteers to the city.

He recognized Coach Jim Sposato for spearheading the Lincoln Community Garden which provides hundreds of gallons of fresh produce each year to give to those in need at Grace Place in Lincoln. Hulse said he asked Sposato to take on the project and Sposato has continued to head it up each year.

He honored Russ and Rainy Laycox for their volunteer time to the Arkansas Apple Festival for 40 years.

"They are a mainstay of the festival," Hulse said. "It's a labor of love for both of them."

Hulse also thanked City Attorney Steve Zega for his work on behalf of the city. The City Council voted to hire Zega a year ago and Hulse said he considers the decision a "home run" for the city of Lincoln.

During his closing address, Hulse said he ran for City Council to try to improve the city of Lincoln.

"When I ran for the council position, I told my wife instead of sitting home and complaining, I might as well try to change it and try to make improvements. I had an idea to make Lincoln a better place to live, never thinking for a second that I would have the honor, and I truly mean that, have the honor of serving the citizens of Lincoln for this long."

According to Lincoln history, Hulse is the longest sitting mayor for the city of Lincoln. He served from 2006 through 2018. Lincoln's first mayor was elected in 1907. Hulse is the city's 24th mayor.

Looking back over the past 12 years as mayor, Hulse said the journey has been interesting with ups and downs. He gave credit to city staff for being the ones who were there during the down times.

"I can say every time we hit a downstride, there was a group that pulled us out and that's our staff. It won't be the last time you hear me say this. Our staff has always pulled us out."

Hulse listed what he considered a few accomplishments the past 12 years through the efforts of many people:

• Completion of the west water project.

Hulse said a group of people in the west part of town wanted clean water and city officials went to work to give them clean water.

"We had clean water at our disposal. They didn't."

• Equipment for the renovated kitchen at Lincoln Senior Center. The city purchased equipment and leased it to the center so it could provide on-site meals for senior adults and for Meals on Wheels.

"To me that is one of the greatest causes in the city. It gives them a hot meal and they see someone every day."

• Improvements in parks and recreation department, including Lincoln Lake, South Park walking trails, the new Bumblebee park, new concession stand and nettings at the ball fields and a soccer program that now has 140 kids involved.

• Installation of new sidewalks.

• Updated fire equipment and vehicles.

• New Lincoln Public Library. Lincoln Library went from having 2,800 square feet to a state-of-the-art facility with 10,000 square feet.

• Increased activity and presence at the Arkansas Apple Festival and the community Christmas on the Square.

"Those are two programs that bring people to town. It's tradition. Let's not let our history die. Let's celebrate it every year."

• New municipal offices for city clerk, court clerk, police department, water department and other staff.

Referring to the accomplishments he named, Hulse said, "These things wouldn't have happened without the hard work of all the council members that I've had the honor of working with during the last 12 years."

He said he wanted to give Council members, present and past, a "ton of credit" for their vision, their support and all they do for the community.

Hulse spoke on behalf of city staff several times , talking about their commitment to the city that was above and beyond their pay.

"I'm also proud of our staff. They've worked so hard through tough situations and done it in a respectful and professional manner, never letting up. They bring their "A" game everyday. They're on their toes everyday."

He said he hopes he has laid a foundation for showing respect to city staff members for the job they do and challenged the incoming mayor and City Council to continue to show respect and appreciation to city staff.

"I want to one last time publicly thank the staff," Hulse said. "You have made my job easier and it's you all I will miss the most."

Hulse thanked his wife Rhonda and his family for understanding the time involved in serving as mayor and also for having to deal with unnecessary negatives that come up related to politics.

"It shouldn't be like that but it is. I appreciate what you've put up with. You didn't deserve it."

Last but not least, Hulse said, he wanted to thank the citizens of Lincoln for the honor to serve as mayor.

"Lincoln is a special place with great people. It's a place I call home. It's a place I grew up in and I hope that we can all agree that together we made a difference."

