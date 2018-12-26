LINCOLN -- A Lincoln resident has been tapped to serve as Lincoln's new assistant police chief.

William Redfern started Dec. 12 with Lincoln Police Department. He worked for Lincoln police in 2001, was with Washington County Sheriff's Office for eight years and with Farmington Police Department for five years.

Redfern also served as a law enforcement generalist in Haiti with PAE Government Services United Nations Mission from November 2010 to March 2012 and as an international police advisor for DynCorp International LLC in Baghdad, Iraq, from December 2007 to December 2008.

Redfern is one of three candidates Lincoln Mayor Rob Hulse interviewed for the chief's position. At the time, Hulse said all three candidates were quality applicants and any would make a good police chief. Kenneth Albright was named police chief and Albright hired Redfern to be his assistant.

Redfern said he applied for the assistant police chief's position because he has lived in Lincoln for the past 28 years. His son attends school in Lincoln.

Redfern said he is looking forward to the Lincoln position.

"It's a pleasure to work with Chief Albright," Redfern said. "I believe we have enough experience together to get things going right around here."

Hulse said Redfern comes highly recommended.

"We're very excited and fortunate to have him come aboard," Hulse said last week at the City Council meeting. "We have two great guys leading our department."

Redfern replaces Russell Morphis, who has served Lincoln Police Department for 30 years in several capacities, including patrol officer, school resource officer, assistant chief and chief. Morphis retired from office and his last day at work was Dec. 14.

Hulse commended Morphis' commitment and dedication to the city of Lincoln.

"He started here and he ended here," Hulse said. "He's committed his whole life to trying to protect and serve the citizens of Lincoln. I owe a debt of gratitude to him."

General News on 12/26/2018