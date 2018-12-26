Gladys Loretta Beeks

Glladys Loretta Beeks, 80, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Dec, 18, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 10, 1938, in Elkins, Ark., the daughter of Oscar and Mabel (Lane) Donaghey. She treasured her life on the farm in Farmington where they reared their children and raised cattle, chickens and dogs. She loved them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Marcus Beeks; and two brothers, Leonard and Clifford Donaghey.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Howard Beeks; three children, Jesse Beeks and wife Gina, Jane Beeks, Wayne Beeks and wife Karen; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Brace, Jonathan Beeks, Robert Shepherd, Adam Shepherd, Logan Shepherd, Justin Beeks and Nathan Beeks; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dortha Borchardt, Lucille Shaver and Mae Wiles.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Rose Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Vickylynn Lockhart

Vickylynn Lockhart, 61, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 8, 1957, in Louisiana, the daughter of Carl and Fransis Long. She worked at Walmart on MLK in Fayetteville. She touched so many lives and was loved by so many. When she was in the building it was a happier place to be. She will be remembered for her love for the Arkansas Razorbacks and her love for animals, she will be missed by so many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Don Brewer; her second husband Chester Lockhart; and one brother, Carl Long.

Survivors include her daughter, Misty Richt; one stepdaughter, Lorna Brewer; one sister, Chery Culbreth; three grandchildren, Kailee Henegar, Nathan Richt, Breanna Richt; one great-grandchild, Paisley Raye Henegar; several nieces and nephews; and her work family and friends. She loved this family and they loved her.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

