LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Memphis Snyder with Faith, Hope and Grace Properties of Cave Springs discusses a request to rezone property for his development called Snyder Grove Subdivision. The Council approved his rezoning requests and the final plat for Phase 1 along Mock Street.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council gave the OK last week to rezone property along Mock Street from agricultural to single-family residential and to rezone seven acres adjacent to the water park to allow duplexes.

The action is part of a plan for a new development called Snyder Grove Subdivision, proposed by Faith, Hope and Grace Properties in Cave Springs.

The Council also approved the final plat for phase one of Snyder Grove Subdivision, 12 single-family homes along Mock Street. Eleven of the homes will be new construction ranging from 1,800-2,500 square feet, and the 12th is an existing house at 612 Mock St., currently owned by the Burl and Phyllis Orr Revocable Trust.

Memphis Snyder with Faith, Hope and Grace Properties first approached Prairie Grove Planning Commission in August with a concept plan to develop a subdivision on 35 acres that fronts Mock Street and goes back toward Rieff Park.

His proposal was larger homes and lots along Mock Street, 20 acres of higher density single-family homes to the west of Mock Street and then an R-2 zone near the water park for 22 duplexes.

The Planning Commission voted Dec. 13 to recommend rezoning about seven acres along Mock Street to R-1 and the seven acres to R-2 for duplexes.

The Commission balked at approving Snyder's request to rezone 20 acres of the subdivision to R-1.75, which allows a frontage of 50 feet per lot and a minimum 5,000-square-foot lot. Commissioners thought the density was too high with an R-1.75 zone.

Commission chairman J.C. Dobbs said he didn't remember the concept plan showing an R-1.75 zone on the 20 acres.

Snyder's plans actually call for lots with 70-foot frontage but Dobbs pointed out once the land is rezoned R-1.75, the city does not have any control over what is built on the land as long as it meets the zoning criteria.

Gregson recommended leaving the property at R-1.5, which requires a minimum 80-foot frontage, and then allowing Snyder to come back in January and ask for a variance to build homes with 70-foot frontages.

Snyder said he was willing to do that with the request that the Commission go ahead and approve his other rezoning requests. He said his contract to purchase all 35 acres from the Orr Trust expires at the end of December, and his purchase was contingent on the city approving his plans.

The Commission voted 4-3 to approve Snyder's informal plat for building the homes on Mock Street. This approval was contingent on a water analysis, lot line adjustments and a variance of curb and gutters along Mock Street.

Commissioners Tim Standifer, Lynn Gregson and Tony Cragg voted against the motion with Standifer saying there were too many conditions on the motion.

A couple of people asked questions about the plans at the City Council but no one made any objections.

At the Planning Commission meeting, Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, read a letter opposing the rezoning requests from residents Cody and Rachel Loerts.

The couple owns a house on South Mock Street and expressed concerns as nearby property owners and as residents who want "better built environments and communities." Rachel has a degree in architecture and works as a design professional with the University of Arkansas. Cody Loerts is an accountant with the city of Springdale and previously worked for a real-estate development firm.

Their concerns included ingress and egress into the planned development, adding new driveways along Mock Street, how the development will change the look of Mock Street and how new construction would affect drainage in the area.

They encouraged the city to plan for growth in a responsible and proactive way.

"The request for rezoning something literally in our front yard and that has the potential to be a critical development in the image of our town has us questioning whether the City of Prairie Grove has policies and a master plan robust enough to address each of these complex issues," the letter says. "These large questions might not seem directly applicable to the rezoning in question, but we believe they matter a great deal because of where and how this land is asking to be developed."

They asked the Commission to deny or stay the request until the city has analyzed how the potential development would impact the area.

Oelrich told commissioners the Loerts had valid points but said some of their issues would be addressed in the design phase of the subdivision. He said he did not think the points raised applied to the rezoning request before the Planning Commission.

Another concern raised in the Planning Commission meeting was the number of duplexes being developed in that part of town and how the units were negatively impacting property values of those with single-family homes.

"I'm concerned the way it's currently going," said Gordon Hart at the Commission meeting.

He said his area of town borders Snyder's development.

"This would put more apartments there," he said, adding apartments may look nice but they still devalue individual properties in the area.

Snyder said the new houses along Mock Street will have an old-style look to go along with historic downtown Prairie Grove. The houses will have double garages with some of the garages facing Mock Street and others to the side of the house. He estimated the houses would cost $200,000-plus.

"I think they will be a very nice asset to the community," Snyder said.

He said the duplexes will be "very nice," have 1,250 square feet and double garages.

Snyder also has preliminary plans to develop the 35 acres adjacent to Snyder Grove Subdivision. Eventually, he said, the neighborhoods will tie together and connect into Prairie Meadows Subdivision.

General News on 12/26/2018