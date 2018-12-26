PRAIRIE GROVE -- Troy Johnson, 46, of Prairie Grove, was charged with reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) following a vehicle accident last week that involved three vehicles on Highway 62 at Cactus Jack Road, according to police.

Sgt. Tim Standifer with Prairie Grove Police said he found a very large accident scene when he responded to the call at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17. One vehicle was in the field next to One Day Fitness gym on Jack Cactus Road, and the suspect and another victim had to be extricated from their vehicles.

According to the report, Johnson admitted he was texting and driving and did not know what had happened. The report states that Johnson was traveling westbound on Highway 62. His vehicle crossed into the east bound lane and hit a vehicle head-on traveling eastbound. Johnson's vehicle then continued in the eastbound lane and hit a second vehicle.

The victim of the second vehicle, Shannon Stearman of Prairie Grove, said she was east on U.S. 62 and was slowing down to turn onto Cactus Jack Road. Stearman said she heard a loud pop and saw a vehicle was flipping toward her vehicle. She said she could not get out of the way and it struck her vehicle, which went down a large grassy hill and landed in the field. Stearman was shaken up but did not report any injuries.

Johnson and the first victim were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. Johnson was found to be in possession of a controlled substance when he was being transported by the ambulance.

According to the police report, Johnson has been involved in other accidents, including one in West Fork. He was arrested for that accident and charged with possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and texting while driving. Johnson also was involved in an accident Nov. 11 on the University of Arkansas campus where he was charged with too fast for conditions and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. In that incident, Johnson struck a pedestrian on campus.

