FARMINGTON -- A Prairie Grove man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting Tuesday in Prairie Grove.

William Smith, 75, of 16181 S. Applehill Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 19, by Washington County Sheriff's Office and booked into the county detention center at 8 a.m.

Smith is being held in the Washington County Detention Center. Bond is set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Dec. 21.

The victim is Shane Crawford, 62, of the Prairie Grove area, according to a probable cause report from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office received a call at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday about a gunshot victim in the Prairie Grove area, according to the report.

A witness, Steve McGhee, told deputies he was traveling on South Applehill Road when he was flagged down by a man who said his name was Shane and that he had been shot. McGhee said he saw other people in the yard of the home near where he picked up Crawford. McGhee said he drove Crawford to Meade Avenue in Lincoln and when he got there the victim had slumped over in the vehicle.

McGhee called 911 and said he saw the victim had a gunshot wound in his back.

Central Emergency Medical Service took Crawford to Washington Regional Medical Center where he died, according to the report. The victim's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's office for autopsy.

According to the sheriff's report, deputies and investigators went to the victim's last known address on Applehill Road and there encountered Smith. The report says Smith made "spontaneous statements" that he shot a man. Deputies detained Smith but did not question him at the time because of his level of intoxication, the report said.

During an interview with investigators the next day, the report said Smith admitted to shooting the victim in the back with a .22 revolver after a physical altercation.

General News on 12/26/2018