PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove teachers and other staff will start their winter break with a bonus for the Christmas holiday.

Prairie Grove School Board approved a $1,200 bonus for certified employees for $225,000 and a 3-percent bonus for classified employees for $67,142. District staff members were scheduled to get their bonuses on Friday (Dec. 21), the last day before the two-week break.

Prairie Grove School Board voted to change its monthly meetings. Board meetings beginning in January will be held 6 p.m., the third Tuesday of the month. The change was recommended so the meetings would not conflict with Prairie Grove City Council meetings, held the third Monday of the month.

The Board also approved increasing a substitute teacher's pay to $10 an hour to comply with the new state law that requires a minimum wage of $10 an hour. Prairie Grove substitute teachers will make $75 per day for working 7.5 hours.

The Board approved other expenditures, including a recommendation to purchase 90 Chromebooks for a total cost of $24,883 and purchasing the engine, parts and installation costs to refurbish a 1999 International bus for $11,532.

The school will use textbook funds from the state to purchase the Chromebooks. Each school building will receive 30 Chromebooks. Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, said the district's Chromebooks are becoming out of date and do not have the necessary requirements to update to new operating systems.

Shawn Witt, director of technology, told Board members the new Chromebooks should last four to five years.

Witt gives the board a monthly technology and security update.

The technology department installed a TV for presentations at the administration building board room and this TV will be used as an experiment for TVs in the classroom, instead of projectors, Witt said.

He's also installed a classroom microphone and speaker system at the elementary school to test future installations. A student with a hearing disability is in the classroom and the new system is being used to help this student.

For security, Witt said the district is developing new visitor check-in procedures for building offices and is working on emergency procedures for office staff. The middle school has five new outdoor security cameras and his office is working on ID badges for all employees.

The board is reviewing signage for the outside of the new administration building on Buchanan but did not make any decisions.

The board also voted to approve an agreement between the district and Architecture Plus of Fort Smith. The architectural firm will design the district's new school for seventh and eighth grade.

Teacher Rachel Dixon was the recipient of the December "Above and Beyond" award given to outstanding teachers by Sam's Furniture and the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Dixon teaches family and consumer science at the high school. She's involved with other school organizations, including FFA and is cheerleading sponsor.

The board accepted resignations from Teresa Bond, high school nurse, and two food service employees.

