MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington seventh-grader Cameron Vanzant played an instrumental role in the 2018 undefeated football season achieved by the Cardinal seventh-grade team.

FARMINGTON -- Cameron Vanzant recalls Mountain Home was the toughest opponent Farmington faced during an undefeated 2018 football season.

For one thing, the Bombers had a major advantage in terms of numbers.

"They had a bunch, they probably doubled about how many people we have on our team," Cameron said.

Mountain Home switched players in and out for offense, defense and special teams while the Cardinals had several players going both ways.

"Probably eight or nine went both ways," Cameron said.

Conditioning became a factor in the Oct. 1 game won by Farmington over Mountain Home by a 14-12 score.

"We got exhausted late in the (fourth) quarter," Cameron said. "We barely got a win."

Cameron credited Farmington's coaching staff with getting the seventh-graders ready for the challenge.

"They had us very well prepared that whole week for that game," Cameron said.

The Cardinals found themselves just trying to hang on. They had expended a lot of energy, which led to conversations in the huddle with teammates trying to pick one another up. Cameron did his part.

"I try to tell them to keep on pushing, never give up, and that we can come out of this with a win. Keep on pushing," Cameron said.

Cameron drew inspiration from his older sister, Farmington junior Makenna Vanzant, who found herself bed-ridden battling HUS in late October, 2017.

"I saw that she fought and got through it so I figured since I was in this tough football game I could get through it as well," Cameron said.

Cameron doesn't take playing football for granted. He remembers Makenna's ordeal and eventual triumph returning in time for the Lady Cardinal season-opener at Prairie Grove in November 2017.

"That comes to my mind every game, to push through it," Cameron said.

The seventh-graders maximized every moment soaking in the experience of playing football at grade level and expressing appreciation for Coach Si Hornbeck in his first season as seventh-grade head coach.

"It was really fun to play with my teammates," Cameron said. "During the week we'd have fun, be joyful about our great football team and our great coach that led us through that season.

2018 Farmington 7th Grade Football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 30 ^Prairie Grove ^24-0

Sept. 6^at Gravette^8-0

Sept. 13^Pea Ridge ^22-8

Sept. 24^Harrison^20-12

Oct. 1^Mountain Home^14-12

Oct. 22 ^at Harrison*^14-0

Sports on 12/26/2018