MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Alexis Roach drives to the basket for a layup after wrestling a rebound away from two Pea Ridge players. Roach scored 18 points in the Lady Cardinals' 71-64 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- A key early 4A-1 Conference girls basketball victory went to the Farmington Lady Cardinals, who had to hold off a late Pea Ridge surge, to win 71-64.

The Lady Cardinals led the Tuesday, Dec. 19 contest at Cardinal Arena by a 71-55 margin when Audrey Culpepper found Makenna Vanzant with 3:02 to play.

Pea Ridge then scored the last nine points of the game between Maria Socha free throws at the 2:21 mark and Hollyn Davis' driving basket with 33 seconds left following a Pea Ridge steal. Farmington ran out the clock although Pea Ridge fouled twice forcing the Lady Cardinals to in-bound the ball.

The foul factor weighed against the Lady Blackhawks down the stretch when coach Heath Neal instructed his players to foul. They complied but officials weren't calling fouls. Farmington coach Brad Johnson engaged an official while Socha was shooting free throws to no avail.

Pea Ridge capitalized converting steals when they were trying to foul into the 9-0 run, but the clock ran the whole time. When a foul was finally called against Pea Ridge the clock was down to 39.9 seconds. Another whistle came with 9.2 seconds showing, but the Lady Blackhawks had only committed five team fouls at that point. Eventually time expired.

The Lady Cardinals were bolstered by senior Alexis Roach, who made 3-of-3 treys; and sophomore Tori Kersey. Both scored 18 points and collectively they made 14-of-18 shots for Farmington. Roach led the Lady Cardinals with 11 rebounds.

"Alexis has the ability to knock down those outside shots, that's a very under-rated part of her game. She don't show it a lot because she gets so many things in transition," Brad Johnson said. "Tonight that's kind of what they were giving her and she does a good job of ball movement, she's got her feet set, and knocks those shots down. All that just speaks to the versatility of our basketball team."

The buckets by Roach and Kersey off the bench put a monkey wrench in Pea Ridge's concentrated efforts to contain Farmington's top two season scorer, point-guard Makenna Vanzant, who finished with 10 points.

"They did a pretty good job of guarding Vanzant tonight, really kind of keeping pressure on her. We had a lot of kids kind of step up around that," Brad Johnson said. "Makenna did a good job of keeping her cool, of just managing the game and doing kind of what she always does."

Farmington senior Madisyn Pense scored the 1,000th point of her high school career when Pea Ridge's Aidan Dayberry knocked her down in the midst of a 3-point shot which was good. Pense converted the four-point play to reach 1,000 points with 7.1 seconds remaining in the first half. Pense finished with 12 points.

Davis led Pea Ridge with 20 points and made a trey with 52 seconds to play in the second quarter cutting Farmington's lead to four points. Pense's exploit doubled Farmington's lead to 37-29 at the half.

"That goes back to just being a great teammate. She (Pense) has never been one to worry about individual accolades or anything like that," Brad Johnson said. "It was pretty special fo her to be able to be there, the game to kind of be stopped and the crowd could really focus in on her hitting that shot. So, that was an extremely special moment and she did it they way she scored a lot of her points. She hit a three and it's 'and one,' so that's special for that kid and she deserves that honor."

Pense became the second Lady Cardinal on the team to go over 1,000 career points. Earlier this season Vanzant reached the 1,000 point career mark in a 49-36 road win at Clarksville Nov. 30.

Farmington led 55-43 after three quarters. Pea Ridge cut into the deficit with a 6-3 run narrowing Farmington's lead to 58-49. Farmington outscored the Lady Blackhawks 13-6 over a three minute span to build a 71-55 advantage. Then came the peculiar ending.

FARMINGTON 71, PEA RIDGE 64

PEA^11^18^14^21^--^64

FARM^19^18^18^16^--^71

Pea Ridge (11-3, 2-1): Hollyn Davis 8 0-0 20, Blakelee Winn 6 1-3 13, Maria Socha 5 2-2 12, Gabby Adams 6 0-0 12, Katelyn Swope 1 2-2 5, Josey Goldberg 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-7 64.

Farmington (9-1, 2-0): Alexis Roach 7-9 1-2 18, Tori Kersey 7-9 4-6 18, Madisyn Pense 4-12 1-1 12, Makenna Vanzant 3-6 2-2 10, Trinity Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Audrey Culpepper 2-5 0-0 4, Joelle Tidwell 1-3 0-0 2, Eliza Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 8-11 71.

3-point Goals -- Pea Ridge 7 (Davis 4, Winn 2, Swope). Farmington -- 9-21 (Roach 3-3, Pense 3-8, Vanzant 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Tidwell 0-1, Ball 0-1, Culpepper 0-2).

Rebounds -- Pea Ridge 20, Farmington 21 (Roach 11). Assists -- Pea Ridge 13 (Adams 5), Farmington 16 (Johnson 5). Steals -- Pea Ridge 8 (Davis 4), Farmington 10 (Tidwell 4). Turnovers -- Farmington 12. Fouls -- Pea Ridge 12, Farmington 14. Fouled out -- none.

