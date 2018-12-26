MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hunter Kissinger (right) with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes passes out decision cards when an altar call was given during Fields of Faith, sponsored by FCA at Farmington's Allen Holland Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

FARMINGTON -- Taking a knee on the football gridiron took on a whole new meaning during "Fields of Faith," an event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Alan Holland Field.

In high school football "taking a knee" usually occurs when a team leading on the scoreboard lines up in what is known as "the victory formation" to run out the clock at the end of a game. The ball is snapped and the quarterback downs the football to avoid any violent confrontation. At that juncture, the physical contest is no longer necessary with the outcome already decided.

Taking a knee also signifies a surrender, which is what FCA speakers testified they have done with their lives during the Oct. 10 gathering, which an estimated crowd of around 1,000 people attended.

"How many of you got the Bible app on your phone?" asked Hunter Kissinger drawing an enthusiastic affirmative response from one young man.

"That's right, man, I'm glad you do," Kissinger said.

He directed those in attendance to go to the Bible app, click on the explorer page, then type in fca21.5.

"What that's going to do (it's) is going to lead you to a plan," Kissinger said. "And guys I don't believe that we need to do anything for God to move; but we can definitely invite God to move in our life by spending time with him."

He explained corporate usage of the Bible app is intended to draw people together in their faith.

"For the next 21 days we're all going to hear the story of King Josiah, then walk through the Gospel of John," Kissinger said. "What that's going to do is to invite God to move in our lives, not just tonight but for the rest of these next 21 days and hopefully that will encourage you in your walk with God."

Kissinger shared a passage from Psalm 119:9-11 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB) -- "How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping Your word. I have sought You with all my heart; don't let me wander from Your commands. I have treasured Your word in my heart so that I may not sin against You."

"Guys, we can't withstand temptation if we're not spending time with God and being in his word," Kissinger said.

Farmington sophomore Alina Curry, who frequents football games as one of the Cardinal mascots, "Little Cutie," with a bow tied atop its head, expressed thankfulness to those in attendance for showing up as the throng exercised Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech and the Right to Peaceably Assemble bequeathed to American citizens by the founding fathers, who created the United States Constitution.

"I just want to say, first of all, I really appreciate the fact that we can all come out here and just love the Lord together because it is a school night and I do have lots of homework and it is cold," Curry said. "I'm sure there are a million other reasons why we wouldn't want to be here, but we are and so that takes a lot for us to even come out, just worship the Lord and just stand alone knowing not a lot of people are going to want to do that."

Isaac Guess, 13, played electric guitar; and Isaac Tustin, 12, drummer; both of Farmington, helped provide music for the event.

"I think it's a good time for everybody to gather together," Guess said. "We can show that through music, get them close to God. It's just really a fun event. I hope more kids will come and learn about God."

Tustin was equally pumped up about expressing faith through music.

"I love getting together and worshipping with people," Tustin said. "Hopefully, I can help people to get saved by playing my music for them. Drumming is my passion."

Brian Dean teaches Special Ed and Broadcast Journalism at Farmington High School. He was among those working to get Fields of Faith off the ground.

"It's just a great night and a great atmosphere," Dean said. "I'm glad to see all the surrounding communities come together for a very worthy cause. I thank God for the opportunity to share what he has done for us in hopes of providing the younger generation a better future than what the world will provide."

Among the speakers were: former Razorback and Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Jonathan Luigs, as well as Farmington varsity girls basketball players Alexis Roach and Makenna Vanzant, all of whom shared their testimonies.

Former Razorback defensive end Jeb Huckeba, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl team, wrapped up the lineup of speakers. Huckeba gave an altar call and students scattered across Farmington's Allen Holland Field answered by forming circles and joining hands in prayer.

Mason Downs, a 2018 Farmington graduate and former Cardinal basketball player, performed a worship song doing both the vocal and playing guitar during Fields of Faith.

"I'm just excited, I want it to be known that God is doing great things in Farmington and in northwest Arkansas," Downs said. "Revival is coming."

