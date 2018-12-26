PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board recognized a school employee for her quick action in helping a student who was choking on a piece of biscuit.

Lois Brown, a fourth-grade teacher at Prairie Grove Elementary School, performed the Heimlich maneuver after the student started choking on the biscuit.

Jonathan Warren, co-principal, said this is the first time that he's had a student choking on food. Warren said Brown continued to perform the maneuver and finally the child was able to cough up the biscuit.

The Board thanked Brown for her "heroic action."

General News on 12/26/2018