MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis hangs in the air gauging a shot off the glass after penetrating the lane.

LINCOLN -- Despite scoring 50 or more points in five of their last six games, Lincoln journeyed to Mansfield and suffered a 60-55 loss in 3A-1 West action Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

Lincoln 50, Greenland 38

Lincoln (5-3) held Greenland (2-2) to 14 second-half points Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, as the Wolves came from behind and claimed a nonconference victory. Greenland led 24-23 at halftime, but Lincoln outscored the Pirates 11-4 in the third quarter to claim the lead. Sterling Morphis had 22 points to lead the Wolves, followed by Chase Hutchens with 10. Carter Gobel and Caleb White each had 10 points for Greenland.

Lincoln 56, Green Forest 42

On Dec. 3, Lincoln competed in the Green Forest Holiday tournament handing the host a 56-42 loss. The Wolves shot 39 percent from the field while holding Green Forest to 26 percent field goal shooting. Lincoln out-rebounded Green Forest by a 43-30 margin.

LINCOLN 56, GREEN FOREST 42

Lincoln^11^14^17^14 -- ^56

Green Forest^16^9^10^7 -- ^42

Green Forest (0-7): Rhett Powell 5-21 9-15 20, Hayden Bailey 3-9 1-4 9, Reiley Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Carter Boggs 0-3 4-6 4, Colby Rincon 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 10-41 18-31 42.

3-point Goals -- Green Forest 4-13 (Bailey 2-5, Gordon 1-1, Powell 1-6, Rincon 0-1).

Rebounds -- Green Forest 30, Lincoln 43. Assists -- Green Forest 2, Lincoln 9. Steals -- Green Forest 7, Lincoln 6. Blocks -- Green Forest 3.

Lincoln 62, Gravette 52

In a home game at Lincoln on Nov. 27, 2018, the Wolves prevailed over former 4A-1 foe, Gravette, 62-52. Lincoln built a 49-32 lead after three quarters. Although the Lions played a strong fourth quarter, scoring 20 points, Lincoln held them off. Brayden Trembly led the Lions in scoring with 15 points. Isaac Griffith had 12 and Jake Carver had nine.

LINCOLN 62, GRAVETTE 52

Gravette^12^11^9^20^--^52

Lincoln^14^21^14^13^--^62

