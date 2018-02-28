Best Of The West

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington girls basketball team won the 5A West District tournament championship with a 63-56 victory over Vilonia Friday in the conference finals at Cardinal Arena. This marks the second time Farmington has won the tournament since 2015 under coach Brad Johnson.

FARMINGTON -- Defensive stands in critical situations combined with an opportunistic offense propelled Farmington to the 2018 5A West Conference tournament championship by a 63-56 score over Vilonia Friday at Cardinal Arena.