Cards Knocked Out Of Tourney

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Xavier Staten scores a layup while a Greenbrier defender flops. The basket counted, but the Cardinals were defeated 52-40 and eliminated from the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

FARMINGTON -- Greenbrier (21-8) got on track in the fourth after suffering a turnover-plagued first half and posted a 52-40 win over tournament host Farmington (7-21) last Tuesday, Feb. 20.