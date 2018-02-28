Cards Knocked Out Of Tourney

COLD FOURTH QUARTER DOES IN STATE HOPES

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Xavier Staten scores a layup while a Greenbrier defender flops. The basket counted, but the Cardinals were defeated 52-40 and eliminated from the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
FARMINGTON -- Greenbrier (21-8) got on track in the fourth after suffering a turnover-plagued first half and posted a 52-40 win over tournament host Farmington (7-21) last Tuesday, Feb. 20.

