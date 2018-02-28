Farmington Library Plans Art Classes
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Farmington Public Library will have two art classes for the community in March. Space is limited and registration is required.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.