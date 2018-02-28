SUBMITTED PHOTO These students were the MVPs of the Third-Grade Reading Super Bowl at Prairie Grove Elementary School. Back Row, left to right: Zachary Barnes, Brodie Williamson, Gabe Randolph, Samuel Griffith, Clayton Weaver, Ethan Richardson; Front Row, left to right: Stephanie Lopez, Cambrie Phillips, Makenzie Bankston, Chloe Johnson, Melindah Newman, Raelyn Cook.

