Announcer Livens Up Rodeo

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Professional rodeo announcer Brandon Wren, of Haskell, Okla., (left), stands ready for the chute to open while announcing a bucking event during the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo in 2017. Wren was named American Cowboys Rodeo Association Announcer-of-the-Year for 2014. The 2018 Lincoln Rodeo is co-sanctioned by the ACRA and IPRA.