Council Approves Waste Management Bid

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A section of Southwinds Road has been closed to install a pipe underneath the street as part of the Southwinds drainage improvement project. The City Council last week approved a $35,000 change order for the project because an electric line was in the way. Crews dug a wider trench to move the line. Diamond C Construction of Gentry is contractor for the project.

FARMINGTON -- Residential customers will see their quarterly Waste Management bills go down a bit, at least for the next year, according to a bid submitted by the company to continue to provide service to the city of Farmington.