Council Approves Waste Management Bid

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A section of Southwinds Road has been closed to install a pipe underneath the street as part of the Southwinds drainage improvement project. The City Council last week approved a $35,000 change order for the project because an electric line was in the way. Crews dug a wider trench to move the line. Diamond C Construction of Gentry is contractor for the project.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A section of Southwinds Road has been closed to install a pipe underneath the street as part of the Southwinds drainage improvement project. The City Council last week approved a $35,000 change order for the project because an electric line was in the way. Crews dug a wider trench to move the line. Diamond C Construction of Gentry is contractor for the project.

FARMINGTON -- Residential customers will see their quarterly Waste Management bills go down a bit, at least for the next year, according to a bid submitted by the company to continue to provide service to the city of Farmington.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.