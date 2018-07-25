Helping Kids Cope With Loss Of A Parent

WALKING THROUGH GRIEF

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Folsom Elementary counselor Karla Long utilizes a kid-friendly environment as she works with children. Long was the December recipient of the Sam's Furniture Above &amp; Beyond award for her diligence in instilling good character traits and providing a mutual support group for three students in the same grade level, who have each experienced the death of a parent.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Folsom Elementary counselor Karla Long utilizes a kid-friendly environment as she works with children. Long was the December recipient of the Sam's Furniture Above & Beyond award for her diligence in instilling good character traits and providing a mutual support group for three students in the same grade level, who have each experienced the death of a parent.

FARMINGTON -- The death of a parent disrupts a family, but doesn't have to mean the end of a happy childhood.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.