Historic Cane Hill Offers New Natural Hiking Trails

TRAILS FOLLOW ROUTES MARKED BY WILDLIFE

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cliffs and large rocks can be seen along the Earle Trail at Cane Hill.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cliffs and large rocks can be seen along the Earle Trail at Cane Hill.

CANE HILL -- Hikers along a new natural trail in historic Cane Hill will walk by three homes, or what is left of the homes, that once belonged to men who served in the 34th Arkansas Infantry during the Civil War.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.