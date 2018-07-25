Lincoln Man Arrested For Car Theft
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Prairie Grove police arrested Harley Tuell, 22, of Lincoln, on July 19 in connection with felony theft of a motor vehicle, according to the incident report.
