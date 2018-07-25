Officer Totals Police Car
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
FARMINGTON -- A 2017 police Dodge Charger was totaled following an accident June 23 on Main Street in Farmington, according to Lt. Chad Parrish with Farmington Police Department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.