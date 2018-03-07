MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Trinity Johnson, daughter of head girls basketball coach Brad Johnson, records her first career field goal at the varsity level while finishing a fast-break during the Lady Cardinals' 76-42 blowout win over Greenbrier on Monday, Feb. 20. Fouled in the act of shooting, Trinity Johnson converted a 3-point play.

FARMINGTON -- Trinity Johnson's eyes got as big as saucers, then she calmly went about her business like this was old hat as Farmington beat Greenbrier 76-42.